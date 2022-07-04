 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Bid to replace July 4 fireworks with drones ends in frustration

Trevor Mogg
By

Devastated by wildfires last year and with ongoing dry weather increasing the risk of further blazes, communities around Lake Tahoe made the decision to swap fireworks for drones for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

With fireworks causing thousands of accidental fires every year on July 4, local residents are all too aware that the fire risk is even higher when the ground is so dry.

The situation prompted organizers to switch to drones for dazzling light displays at Lake Tahoe’s Kings Beach on Sunday, July 3, and again in Tahoe City on Monday, July 4.

But sadly, like age-old fireworks, the modern flying machines are not immune to the forces of extreme weather, with strong winds in the area prompting planners to postpone both events.

In a release announcing that the displays would now take place on Labor Day in September, Tony Karwowski of the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association said the decision to call off the display “did not come easily,” explaining: “Unfortunately, the predicted wind models haven’t changed over the past several days, and reports indicate a 98% probability the drones will be unable to fly over the lake on July 3 and July 4 within safe operational limits.”

A drone display at Incline Village on the lake’s north shore is, however, going ahead, as the display’s location at the middle school ball fields has less exposure to the wind gusts that are forecast to occur along the North Lake Tahoe shoreline.

Prior to the postponements, Karwowski said: “Celebrating Independence Day with entertaining light shows continues to be important to our communities, however, our priority is to balance that intention with the need to take care of Lake Tahoe and reduce the risks that lit fireworks pose,” adding that they were “excited to support something new.”

Katie Biggers, executive director of the Tahoe City Downtown Association , noted that fireworks “come with their own list of known environmental impacts, including noise pollution, impacts to the lake, and increased risk of fire at a time when the wildfire risk is already so high.”

She said the decision had been made to switch to “an eco-friendly alternative to fireworks … in an effort to protect and preserve the place that we all love to live, work, play and visit.”

Advancements in drone technology and software in recent years have led to a growing number of drone companies offering light shows using the autonomous flying machines.

Intel, for example, has earned a reputation for creating entertaining night-time shows using hundreds of drones laden with colorful LED lights. The displays are designed by humans who use specially made software that controls the drones’ flight to make them collectively create different images, shapes, and colors. And best of all, there’s zero risk of accidental fire.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Dyson Deals: Save on purifying fans, cordless vacuums

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum cleaning a mess made by a baby.

The best kids movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

The cast of Finding 'Ohana looks at the camera from the shore of a lake inside a dark cave.

The 100 best shows on HBO Max right now (July 2022)

The cast of Westworld.

Best Cordless Vacuum Deals: Tangle-free cleaning from $30

Dyson V7 Allergy Cordless HEPA Vacuum

The 55 best HBO series streaming right now (July 2022)

The poster of HBO's Mind Over Murder.

Best Garmin watch deals for July 2022

An orange Garmin Instinct smartwatch being shown on a wrist.

Best Nest Thermostat deals for July 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best Ninja Foodi deals for July 2022

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for July 2022

Ring Video Doorbell 3

Best Instant Pot deals for July 2022

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Hubble captures a glittering cluster of thousands of stars

This image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope captures the sparkling globular cluster NGC 6569 in the constellation Sagittarius. Hubble explored the heart of this cluster with both its Wide Field Camera 3 and Advanced Camera for Surveys, revealing a glittering hoard of stars in this astronomical treasure trove.

Best tablet deals for July2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

iPhone 13 Pro in blue.