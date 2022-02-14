  1. Home Theater

LG debuts two new CineBeam 4K HDR projectors

Simon Cohen
By

LG has unveiled its two most advanced projectors to date. The LG CineBeam HU715Q and HU710P both feature 4K resolution and HDR capabilities with 2,000,000:1 contrast ratios. Both models will be available in the first quarter of 2022, but so far, no prices have been released.

The HU710P uses a hybrid laser-LED light source, which LG says doesn’t require a color wheel, and can generate up to 2,000 lumens of brightness. The HU715Q, which is a larger, ultra short throw model, uses just laser light and produces up to 2,500 lumens. Both projectors will work in most indoor settings, but LG says they can also be enjoyed outside, after sunset.

LG CineBeam HU715Q and HU710P 4K HDR projectors.

The HU710P offers greater flexibility in terms of image size, with a range that spans from 40-300 inches. But as a conventional front-firing projector, you’ll need more distance from the projector to the display surface: About 9.5 feet for a 100-inch image. However, unlike other front-firing projectors, the HU710P possesses a high degree of keystone correction, which lets you place the projector considerably off-angle from a dead-center position. The HU715Q is more space-efficient, letting you project an image at 80 to 120 inches in size, from a distance of about 8.5 inches, making it suitable as a direct TV replacement.

Both models have a claimed light source life of 20,000 hours, which LG says is four times the longevity of a standard projector bulb. They’re powered by LG’s WebOS software and are equipped with Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit technologies. With dynamic tone mapping and Filmmaker Mode, both units should be a good choice for movies — in fact, LG says that they were “specifically designed for movie lovers and the residential home market.” But LG hasn’t given us any specs for the features that gamers will care about, like variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low-latency mode (ALLM), or 4K gaming at 120Hz.

Each projector has three HDMI ports (one with HDMI eARC) and two USB 2.0 ports. The higher-end HU715Q also sports a set of built-in quad woofers with support for 2.2-channel stereo sound at 40 watts. You can upgrade that to surround sound when you connect the projector to one or two Bluetooth speakers. For its part, the HU710P has a set of 10-watt stereo speakers.

Editors' Recommendations

Pokémon Legends Arceus: Where to find all Legendary and Mythic Pokémon

Pokemon Legends Acreus

Best tablet deals for February 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best iRobot Roomba deals for February 2022

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Here’s how wrong Madden 22’s Super Bowl prediction was

A Rams and bengals helmet sit on the field in Madden 22.

The GPU shortage may finally be ending. Here’s why

Three Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics cards.

The best tax software for self-employed

Filing your taxes online with TurboTax featured.

How to use Continuity Camera

Using Continuity Camera in Pages on a MacBook.

The best prepaid cell phone plans for 2022

prepaid cell phone feature22

The best RPGs for the Nintendo Switch

A Trainer speaks with his Bidoof.

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

Kirby riding a star in Kirby and the Forgotten Lands.

The best fighting games for Xbox Series X

Mortal Kombat 11 character screen featuring Skorpion.

How to install SteamVR and set it up

HTC Vive Pro Eye virtual reality headset

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Battle guide