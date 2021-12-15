The best Apple HomeKit-compatible devices

Manufacturers are pumping out Alexa-enabled devices left and right, but these Amazon-controlled products are not your only choice in home automation. Apple also is continuing to improve HomeKit, and the number of HomeKit-enabled devices is increasing by leaps and bounds. There are a lot of excellent HomeKit-compatible products. To navigate this sea of smart home products, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best HomeKit-compatible devices.

Best HomeKit-compatible devices at a glance:

Thermostats

Best smart thermostat: Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control

The Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control ties into your existing HVAC system to control your household cooling and heating. This package includes a SmartSensor that you can place in another room, allowing you to control the climate in multiple rooms. One highlight feature is the Follow Me Mode, which tracks your room and adjusts the temperature accordingly. It also monitors when you typically are home and away. Armed with this information, it learns your schedule and changes the thermostat on your behalf. The Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control works with Apple HomeKit, Google Home, and Amazon Alexa.

Most compatible smart thermostat: Honeywell Home T5+ Smart Thermostat

A less expensive but equally capable option is the Honeywell Home T5+ Smart Thermostat. The T5+ Smart Thermostat gives you complete control over your heating and cooling system thanks to its simple, user-friendly interface. The model also includes a power adapter so you don’t need any special wiring. You can control the unit with the touchscreen interface or remotely using a tablet or smartphone. Integrated geofencing manages your home’s temperature by tracking your smartphone’s location. The thermostat knows when you leave home and return and adjusts the heating or cooling as necessary. It’s a small thing, but oh so convenient to walk into a home that is not too hot and not too cold.

Locks

Best lock for Homekit: August Wi-Fi (4th Generation) Smart Lock

The August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) makes it possible for you to do things like track who is coming and going, give access to specific people, or lock and unlock your door remotely. Plus, it attaches to your existing deadbolt, so you don’t have to get a new set of house keys. In addition to being compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, too.

Best touchscreen lock: Yale Assure Lock

Tired of digging for your house key after a long day of work? Yale Assure Lock uses a touchscreen keypad so you can ditch your key and unlock your door with a unique passcode. If you upgrade theYale Assure Lock (models YRD246 or YRD256) with a Yale iM1 Network Module, it’ll be compatible with Apple HomeKit, as well.

Best deadbolt for HomeKit: Kwikset Premis Smart Lock

The Kwikset Premis Smart Lock is another great option. It has both a keypad and a standard key as a backup. For those who want the ultimate convenience, you even can use your smartphone to unlock the door. When you are away from your home, the Premis Smart Lock lets you unlock the door remotely. Best of all, it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit and most other home automation systems.

Lighting

Best HomeKit lightbulbs: Philips Hue Smart Hub

Of all the HomeKit lighting solutions, the Philips Hue Smart Hub is at the top of the list. You can just say “Hey Siri…” and control your entire line of Philips Hue lighting…and it’s more than just lightbulbs. You can control light strips, adjust smart dimmer switches, turn on/off motion sensors, and more.

Best compact lightbulbs: LIFX (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulbs

LIFX (A19) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulbs are another great HomeKit-compatible option. Delivering 800 lumens, they’re about as bright as a 60-watt incandescent bulb and they’re energy-efficient at only 9-watts of energy consumption per bulb. With billions of colors, multiple shades of white, and no hub required, the LIFX A19s offer a lot in a compact-sized bulb.

Most customizable lights: Nanoleaf Essentials Bluetooth & Thread Smart LED Lightstrip

Most people have a single bright lightbulb in the center of their room, but sometimes that just won’t cut it. You may want accent lighting or need to illuminate a dark corner of your room. In these cases and more, the Nanoleaf Essentials Bluetooth & Thread Smart LED Lightstrip is a perfect solution. It delivers just the right amount of light and the correct color for your mood. It’s also highly customizable — you can change the colors on-demand or even sync them with your favorite movies or video games. You can control these features and more through Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and others.

Switches and Outlets

Best starter light switch: Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit

The Lutron Caseta Smart Start Kit has everything you need to jump-start your smart home. Start simple with this smart hub, dimmer switch, and 3-pole dimmer remote. Use the kit to control the light intensity in a living room, kitchen, and more.

Best HomeKit wall outlet: Wemo Wi-Fi Smart Plug

“Hey Siri, turn off the fan.” The Wemo Smart Plug gives you complete voice control over your outlets. You can use this control to turn on/off a lamp, a fan, and so much more. You also can schedule your outlets so your lights are on when you come home from work or a fan turns off while you are sleeping.

Best power meter: Eve Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter

The Eve Energy Smart Plug & Power Meter now only lets you control your plugged-in device with your phone or voice through Apple HomeKit. It’s also a meter that tracks how much power your device is using, so you can conserve energy and save on electricity costs.

Other Apple HomeKit-Compatible Devices

Best garage door opener: myQ Smart Garage door opener

Smart home accessories go beyond light switches and security cameras. They can control almost all parts of your life. You can connect your garages with the myQ smart garage door opener from Chamberlain. Left for work and forgot to shut the door? This high-tech garage door opener lets you open the door from anywhere. It also supports scheduling, to ensure you close the garage door at night. To use it with HomeKit, you will need to add the myQ Home Bridge to the system.

Best water sensor: Fibaro Flood Sensor

Never let a burst pipe or a flooded basement get out of control with the Fibaro Flood Sensor. The sensor detects a water leak and sounds both a visual and audio alarm. The sensor also sends an alert to your connected smartphone. Since it is a connected device, you can configure the Fibaro Flood Sensor to trigger another HomeKit product. When the sensor detects a leak, you can make your HomeKit lights flash red, for example.

Best weather station: Eve Weather

Not all smart home devices are designed to protect you or your house. Some devices are just plain fun. Eve Weather is a HomeKit enabled weather station that ties into a phone without a bridge or gateway. The small weather monitor tracks outdoor temperature, humidity, and barometric pressure. Use “Hey Siri” to find out if it’s cold outside or going to rain so you can dress appropriately.

