The best Google Home-compatible devices

Google Home devices are connected speakers that do your bidding, including playing music from almost any streaming service, searching for answers to questions, working in tandem with Chromecast to display photos and videos on a TV, and controlling a bevy of smart-home devices.

While Home’s assistant might have some advantages over Amazon’s Alexa — it does give you a detailed answer on how to clean up a wine stain, for example, as opposed to Alexa saying, “I don’t know” — Google’s new device isn’t compatible with the same number of smart-home products as Amazon’s speakers. Well, at least not yet. Of course, Alexa’s spent the better part of the last couple years integrating with partners, and Google Home devices are still playing catch-up.

That said, the Google Home, Home Mini, Home Max, and Lenovo Smart Display (which is a Google Assistant smart speaker with a display) have come a long way since the first Google Home was released. There are also lots of lights, switches, and thermostats that you can control with your voice thanks to the speakers. Keep scrolling to find out all the Google Home-compatible devices and services.

Compatible smart home devices

Thermostats

nest expands four new countries the best

ecobee: Pair ecobee’s thermostats with its room sensors for more intelligent, voice-activated temperature control.
Products: ecobee4 ($249), ecobee3 lite ($169), Room Sensors ($79, two pack)

First Alert: Onelink is First Alert’s touchscreen, Google Home-compatible thermostat.
Product: Onelink Thermostat ($185)

Hive: This U.K.-based company has a monthly plan for its smart thermostat.
Product: Active Thermostat ($13 per month)

Honeywell: Start by saying, “OK, Google,” and you can adjust the temperature with several types of Honeywell thermostats.
Products: Lyric Round ($199), Lyric T5 ($150), Lyric T6 Pro ($125), Total Connect Comfort (request quote)

Lux: The selling point for Lux’s smart thermostat is its replaceable cover, which lets you match it to your decor.
Product: Kono Thermostat ($150)

Nest: The Alphabet-owned company actually offers several smart devices, but for now, Google Home only controls its learning thermostats.
Product: Learning Thermostat ($250)

Netatmo: Only available in the U.K., Netatmo makes smart a thermostat and smart radiator knobs.
Products: Smart Thermostat (£149) Smart Radiator Knobs (£70)

Lighting

tech to set the mood in bedroom on valentines day philips hue lightstrip plus
Light bulbs Switches Sockets Bridges
Eufy
Lumos Smart Bulb ($27)		 Deako
Dimmer ($90), Switch ($65)		 Emberlight
Socket ($30)		 C by GE
C-Reach ($50)
Geeni
Lux 1050 Smart Bulb, white ($30), Lux 800 Smart Bulb, dimmable ($25), Lux Drop BR30 Smart Bulb, white ($30), Prisma 1050 Smart Bulb, color ($35), Prisma 450 Smart Bulb, color ($25)		 iDevices
Light Switch ($100), Dimmer Switch ($100)		 iDevices
Socket ($50)		 Kasia
Hub ($40)
Hive
Active Light (see plans for pricing)		 Kasia
Switch ($35), 3-Way Switch ($40)		 Lutron Caséta
Smart Bridge ($80)
Lifx
A19 LED, color ($60)		 Lutron Caséta
In-Wall Dimmer ($60), Wireless Switch ($55)		 Philips
Smart Bridge ($60)
MagicLight
Original 7-Watt Bulb, color ($31), Plus 7.5-Watt Bulb, color ($34), Pro 10-Watt Bulb, color ($37), Triangle 7.5-Watt Bulb, color ($34)		 Plum
Lightpad ($99)
Nanoleaf
Light Panels ($230)		 Switchmate
Switchmate ($40)
Philips
Hue White Starter Kit ($100), Hue Color Starter Kit ($200)		 TP-Link
Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch ($40)
Powwow Smart Home
Smart Light Bulb ($35)		  Belkin Wemo
Smart Dimmer ($80), Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch ($50)
Sengled
Element Classic Kit A19 ($50), Element Classic Kit BR30 ($60), Element Plus Kit ($60)
TP-Link
Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, color ($50), Smart Wi-Fi LED Dimmable Bulb, white ($30)
Wiz
Tunable Wi-Fi Smart Bulb, white ($45 for two bulbs), Colors Connected Smart Bulb ($40)
Yeelight
Ceiling Light ($89)

Locks

August Smart Lock Pro Review

August: Retrofitting with your existing lock, August lets you lock your door with your voice via Google Home.
Products: Smart Lock Pro ($230)

Igloohome: A lock with keypad, the Igloohome also works with an app and Google Home.
Products: Deadbolt 02 ($231)

Nuki: Like the August, Nuki’s smart lock fits on the inside of doors in some European countries.
Products: Smart Lock (€229)

Hubs

Samsung SmartThings Hub

Iris by Lowe’s: Iris, Lowe’s smart-home system, works with a bunch of devices, including Google Home.
Product: Hub ($70)

Samsung SmartThings: Combining Google Home with a SmartThings Hub grants access to a veritable smorgasbord of devices. (Find a list here).
Product: Hub ($49)

Wink: Like SmartThings, Wink’s hub works with lots of products, so items from different manufacturers can work together.
Product: Hub 2 ($99)

Security

Canary Flex positioned above the top of a doorway in a living room
Daven Mathies/Digital Trends
Cameras Sensors Video Doorbells Security Packages
Canary 
Canary ($169), Canary Flex ($199)		 Aura Smart Home Motion Sensors
Starter Kit ($199)		 Ring
Video Doorbell ($179), Video Doorbell 2 ($199), Video Doorbell Pro ($249), Video Doorbell Elite ($499)		 Hive
Home Check Plan ($20 per month)
Guardzilla
360 HD Security Camera ($230), Outdoor HD Camera ($100), All-in-One HD Security Camera ($100)		 eGlu
Motion Sensors (request pricing)		 Rogers Smart Home
Monitoring and security packages (Monthly prices vary)
Logitech
Circle 2 ($180)		 iHome
iSS50 SmartMonitor ($50)		 Scout Alarm
Monitoring and security packages (Monthly prices vary)
Vivint
Automation and security packages (Monthly prices vary)
Smanos
K1 DIY Security Kit ($300)

Outlets and Plugs

Smart Plugs Smart Outlets
Awair
Glow Air Quality Smart Plug ($99)		  iDevices
Wall Outlet ($100)
Belkin Wemo
Mini Smart Plug ($35), Insight Smart Plug ($45), Switch Smart Plug ($40)
Connectiviot
Glow Air Quality Smart Plug ($99)
ΣCasa
ΣPlug Smart Plug ($30)
Geeni
Energi Smart Plug ($25), Surge 4 USB Smart Power Strip ($40)
Hook
Smart Plug ($27), Hub ($49)
iDevices
Outdoor Switch ($80), Switch ($30)
iHome
iSPX6 Smart Plug ($30), iSP100 Outdoor Switch ($40)
  Insignia
Smart Plug ($25)
IntelliPlug
Smart Plug ($25)
Kasia
Plug ($35)
Powwow Smart Home
Smart Surge Protector ($129), Mini Smart Plug ($35)
TP-Link
Smart Plug ($30)

Appliances

jenn air smart wireless wall oven closed with food 1
Large appliances Small appliances Vacuums  Air Conditioners
Candy Bianca

Washers, Dryers, Kitchen Appliances

 Gourmia

Free Fry 360-Degree Turbo XP Air Fryer with Wi-Fi ($171), Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($100)

  Hoover

Rogue Vacuum ($500)

 LG

Smart Portable Air Conditioner ($599)
GE Appliances

Monogram Connected Suite

 Smarter

iKettle ($135)

 iRobot

Roomba 690 ($375), Roomba 890 ($500), Roomba 960 ($600), Roomba 980 ($800)

 Frigidaire

Gallery Cool Connect Smart Room Air Conditioner ($399)
Whirlpool

Connected Appliances

  Anova

Precision Cooker ($199)

 LG

Hom-Bot CR5765GD ($1,000), Hom-Bot CR3365RD ($700), Hom-Bot CR3465BB ($800)

 Sensibo

Sky ($119)
Jenn-Air

RefrigeratorDouble Wall Oven, Dishwasher

 Neato

Botvac D3 Connected ($399), Botvac D5 Connected ($599), Botvac D7 Connected ($799), Botvac Connected ($699)

 Tado

Smart AC Control ($179)

 
LG

Washers, Dryers, Refrigerators, Ranges, Air Conditioners

 

 Eufy

RoboVac  11C ($300)
Shark

Ion Robot 750 ($350)

Miscellaneous

blossom 8 launches blossom1
Sprinkler Controllers Garage Door Openers Other
Blossom Sprinkler

Smart Watering Controller ($149)

 Chamberlain

MyQ-Garage Opener ($199), MyQ Home Bridge ($50)

 Control Nightingale

White Noise Machine ($149)
Rachio

Smart Sprinkler Controller ($200)

 LiftMaster 

MyQ Home Bridge ($70)
Linear

Garage Door Operators
Nexx

Garage Door Opener ($100)

If This, Then That (IFTTT)

ifttt maker applet update applets

First things first: If you don’t know what IFTTT is and how it works, check out our rundown here. Once you’re familiar with the service, it offers all sorts of neat features such as turning on the heat when you leave the office or starting your coffee when your head leaves the pillow. It’s a little confusing at first, but you’ll start using recipes like a pro in no time.

Buy now from:

IFTTT

Other compatible services and devices

google home super bowl ad googlehomesuperbowl2
Google

The following products and services feature compatibility with Google Home as well.

Music streaming services Streaming devices Speakers and TVs Other
Google Play Music Google Chromecast Vizio Google Calendar
YouTube Music Chromecast Audio Toshiba Google Keep
Spotify Chromecast Ultra Philips Mad Libs
Pandora Sony Third-party created services
TuneIn Bang & Olufsen
Grundig
Pioneer
Altec Lansing
Polk Audio
Blaupunkt
Brookstone
Grace Digital
Harman/Kardon
JBL
Jensen
LG

Right now, the Home’s most impressive feature lies with its baked-in assistant, which answers fairly complicated questions and uses context clues to respond to follow-ups. It also interacts with Google’s Chromecast, meaning simple Home prompts easily play YouTube videos or pull up photos on a TV if you already own the $35 device. The audio version also plays music on speakers throughout a home.

