Matter smart home standard is officially available

Jon Bitner
By

After running into a few roadblocks, Matter is officially here. Announced by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), the Matter certification program is now live, allowing manufacturers to bring the tech to their products and release them on an expedited timeline.

Matter is big news in the smart home community, as it will serve as a universal framework that allows different ecosystems to interact with each other. For example, your Alexa-enabled devices will be able to use Matter to communicate with your Apple HomeKit products. Its goal is to streamline the setup process for smart home devices and build an ecosystem that’s easy to use while bringing together products and software from Samsung, Google, Apple, and over 280 other collaborators.

The official Manner banner released by the CSA with a multicolored background and Matter logo.

There are a lot of fancy innovations powering Matter, but at its core, Matter relies on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread to create a local connection between all your smart home products. It then allows these gadgets to communicate with each other, resulting in streamlined setup and operation. There’s also no need for an internet connection to operate products using Matter, adding an extra layer of security and privacy.

Matter has only just gone live, but many manufacturers have been dabbling with an early access version of the technology — and we could see the first commercial products using Matter go live within the next few months. The CSA is holding a big event on November 3, which should provide more details about Matter and possibly show off the first real products that incorporate the tech.

Right now, Matter will be limited to use in smart bulbs, smart plugs, smart switches, smart sensors, and a few other product lines. Eventually, the CSA will roll out support for more common devices, such as smart locks and cameras.

