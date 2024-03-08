 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Guides

Echo Hub vs. Echo Show 15: Which is the best smart home gadget?

Jon Bitner
By

The Echo Hub might look like a smart display, but it actually falls into a category of smart home products known as smart control panels. Unlike smart displays, which are jack-of-all-trades entertainment hubs, control panels are designed to give you enhanced control over the rest of your smart home. That’s an important distinction, and it’s one of the main differences between the Echo Hub and Echo Show 15.

But is the Echo Hub or Echo Show 15 better for your smart home? Here’s everything you need to know before making a purchase.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and design

A person using the Amazon Echo Hub.
Amazon

The Echo Hub costs $180 and is designed to be installed on a wall. An optional stand is available if you prefer to set it on your countertop or table. It’s a simple device, as it looks just like a tablet with rounded corners and a few buttons on its side to adjust various settings. It’s the same for the Echo Show 15, which is designed to be mounted on a wall. Like the Echo Hub, an optional stand is available for the Echo Show 15. The Echo Show looks a bit more like a picture frame than a tablet due to its sharp edges and black outline. Neither is too eye-catching, though most shoppers will find the Echo Show to look much more premium. It’s also much more expensive at $280.

Winner: Tie

Related

Display and quality

Amazon Fire TV on Echo Show 15.
Amazon

The Echo Hub features an 8-inch touchscreen display with 1280 x 800 resolution. It looks good when viewed from a few feet away, but it’s too small to view from across a room. The Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch touchscreen and 1920 x 1080 resolution. Its large screen makes it easy to view from several feet away, allowing you to scan it for info without needing to duck into your kitchen or sneak through the living room.

Both products are built to the high standards of Amazon, ensuring they’ll work well for years to come. Our review found the Echo Hub to be sluggish during some operations, while the Echo Show 15 was quick to respond to inputs — though it did have a penchant for random software crashes. The smart display has seen several updates since launching in 2021 and is in a much better place in 2024. By comparison, users will probably be running into minor issues on the Echo Hub for a while as Amazon works out the kinks of its latest gadget.

Winner: Echo Show 15

Features and smart home connectivity

An Echo Hub mounted on the wall near a living room.
Amazon

The Echo Hub isn’t meant to be an entertainment center. Instead, it’s all about controlling your smart home. Its home screen can be modified to give you quick access to all your most-used features, such as controlling smart lights or checking in on your security cameras. And since it supports thousands of devices, you should have no problem syncing all your existing products with the control panel. It does support apps like Hulu and Prime Video, but its lackluster speakers make it a poor choice for streaming.

The Echo Show 15 is the exact opposite. Its large screen is great for streaming, and its speakers are more capable of filling a small room. It also comes with a 5MP camera for video chats, and its home screen is better suited for accessing apps and Alexa than it is for controlling other devices.

Winner: Tie

Is the new Echo Hub a better smart home gadget?

The Echo Hub and Echo Show 15 are both great devices — but they’re designed to fulfill different roles in your home. If you love the idea of an interconnected smart home, the Echo Hub is ready to serve as the brains of the operation. If you want to stream videos while in the kitchen or want to use your display to make video calls, the Echo Show 15 is your best option. Regardless of which you pick, you’ll have access to the powerful Alexa voice assistant to help you streamline your daily tasks. Pricing is also a factor, as the Echo Show 15 is much more expensive than the new Echo Hub, so be on the lookout for sales, as Amazon loves to discount the Show 15 during shopping holidays like Black Friday.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner
Jon Bitner is a writer covering consumer electronics, technology, and gaming. His work has been published on various websites…
Nest Hub Max vs. Skylight Cal Max: Which is best for your home?
The Cal Max showing a picture while placed near a shelf.

The Nest Hub Max is one of the most premium smart displays available. Offering a vibrant screen, support for tons of apps, and the ability to sync with Google Home, it's a well-rounded and versatile smart display. The recently revealed Skylight Cal Max is a radically different sort of device -- but it's still contending for the same spot in your kitchen. Instead of offering tons of apps and services, it's a streamlined smart calendar that wants to simplify your life.

Trying to decide between these two premium displays? Here's a look at the Nest Hub Max and Skylight Cal Max to help you figure out which is best for your smart home.
Pricing and design

Read more
The 5 best smart smoke detectors for your home in 2024
Nest Protect on wall in bedroom.

You should never ignore the importance of smoke detectors, but old models are being replaced by smart smoke detectors for more safety features and extra convenience. If you haven't upgraded yet, it's highly recommended that you do so with the best smart smoke detectors that we've rounded up here. There are many kinds to choose from, so we selected smart smoke detectors that cater to different needs. Once you've installed your purchase, you'll regret not making the switch much sooner.
The best smart smoke detectors

Buy the

Read more
The 5 best smart food scales for home and travel in 2024
Food being measured with a kitchen scale.

While some people don't use kitchen scales as they they have full confidence in their estimating skills for ingredients when cooking, smart food scales are an entirely different thing. In addition to making sure that you'll be getting specific measurements to perfectly follow recipes, these devices offer various benefits with their respective companion apps such as recording a history of everything that you've weighed and tracking their calories. If you're interested but you don't know where to start, don't worry because we've rounded up the best smart food scales below, so you can start enjoying their advantages whether you're in your own kitchen or on vacation.
The best smart food scales in 2024

Buy the

Read more