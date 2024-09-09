The best smart home tech of IFA 2024

IFA 2024 is in full swing, with cutting-edge companies across the globe showing off their hottest new releases. The smart home industry is out in force at the event, with hundreds of cool products spread out across the massive show grounds. From robot vacuums and smart refrigerators to robot lawnmowers and more, the future of your home is on display at IFA 2024.

After perusing hundreds of booths and going hands-on with tons of different electronics, here are the best smart home products of IFA 2024.

Recommended Videos

Roborock Qrevo Curv

Roborock has always been one of the biggest players in the robot vacuum space, and that dominance looks to continue with the Roborock Qrevo Curv. Along with a staggering 18,500 Pa of suction, it’s capable of climbing obstacles up to 40mm tall. Toss in a new roller brush that’s split in the middle to prevent tangles and a new side brush that’s better at handling hair and fur, and it’s clear that Roborock came to IFA 2024 with the goal of pushing the boundaries of robot vacuums.

Other notable robot vacuums at the show include the Narwal Freo Z Ultra and Dreame L40 Ultra — both of which we’ve already tested and found to be nice improvements over their predecessors.

Yarbo Yard Robot

The Yarbo isn’t just a robot lawn mower — it’s also a snow blower and leaf blower combined into one wild machine. After setting up its parameters, it can carry out these tasks on its own, or you can take over manually with a controller. The Yarbo Core is the main unit driving all the action, and it’s capable of towing up to 3,500 pounds. To get additional functionalities, you can pair it with the lawn mower, snow blower, or leaf blower attachments to handle pretty much all of your yardwork.

It’s pricey (the Yarbo Core clocks in at $5,000 with attachments priced around $1,500), but there’s no doubt it’s an innovative solution to the constant hassle of managing your outdoor spaces.

Nanoleaf Blocks

What makes Nanoleaf Blocks so appealing is that they’re more than just flashing lights. The glowing squares are compatible with add-on components called Light Pegboards and Shelves, giving you the option to store controllers, accessories, and other items next to your LEDs. The lighting capabilities of Blocks have also been improved, which should reduce dark spots and provide a more even glow throughout the entire piece.

Balcony Farm

If you live in a compact studio and don’t have the space for a massive garden, Balcony Farm needs to be on your radar. The company is producing smart gardens that are designed to essentially sit inside your windows — meaning you won’t need to clear any floor space for your tiny farm. The system will then automatically water and maintain your greens, with only a weekly check-in required for cleaning and water refills. And with the companion app, you can quickly check all your growth-related statistics.

Geme Terre II

Composting can be tricky for newcomers, but the Geme Terre II aims to streamline the entire process. The smart composter tracks a variety of stats, including temperature, humidity, and pH, then automatically adjusts its settings to create the optimal environment. Its filter also requires no maintenance and customized alerts ensure you’re always up to date on what’s going on with your system. Despite all these features, theG eme Terre II isn’t too clunky, and its futuristic design will fit right in with most appliances in your kitchen.