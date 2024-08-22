 Skip to main content
Ecobee 3 Lite vs. Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced: Which is the best smart thermostat?

The Ecobee 3 Lite near home decor.
Ecobee has a great lineup of smart thermostats available for purchase, and its two cheapest options are the Ecobee 3 Lite and Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced. There are a lot of similarities between the two — including their appearance — so it can be difficult to figure out what exactly your extra $40 is getting you with the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced. More importantly, is it even worth the extra cash, or can you stick with the Ecobee 3 Lite?

Here’s a closer look at the Ecobee 3 Lite and Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced.

Pricing and design

Ecobee Smart Thermostat installed on a wall.
The Ecobee 3 Lite costs $150, while the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced is slightly more expensive at $190. You’d be hard-pressed to tell one apart from the other when placed side by side, as they both feature a rounded square design with an oversized display.

Winner: Ecobee 3 Lite

Installation

The Ecobee Thermostat on a shelf.
Ecobee says both products are “compatible with most HVAC systems.” You’ll need a C-wire to get them running properly, though an adapter kit is included with both smart thermostats if your home isn’t built with one. Be sure to use the Compatibility Checker to verify your system will work with either product.

Winner: Tie

Features and controls

Ecobee security products on a white platform.
Most of the features are shared across both smart thermostats. This includes the following:

  • Energy Star Certified
  • Works with Apple HomeKit
  • Intruder Alert
  • Onscreen Security System Keypad
  • Pause AC when a window or door is open
  • Vacation Scheduling

Note that some of these features require a subscription or secondary equipment like the SmartSensor.

A few things are exclusive to the Smart Thermostat Enhanced, including support for HVAC accessories, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a built-in radar occupancy sensor. It’s also rated to save up to 26% on annual heating and cooling, whereas the Ecobee 3 Lite is rated up to 23% on annual savings.

Winner: Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced

Which is the better smart thermostat?

Most shoppers will find the Ecobee 3 Lite to be more than adequate for their needs. Not only is it slightly cheaper but it offers nearly all the same features as the Smart Thermostat Enhanced — including a similar premium design. There’s no doubt the Smart Thermostat Enhanced offers a few cool features you won’t find on the Ecobee 3 Lite, but unless you need support for HVAC accessories, you’ll still save around the same amount every year by installing the cheaper device.

Depending on your location, both products may be eligible for rebate programs. These can help defray the initial cost of purchase, as some utility companies will offer instant coupons for installing the device in your home. For example, one location offers a $75 coupon that can be used at the Ecobee website before checkout — so be sure to look into these programs before making a purchase, as they’re a great way to save a bunch of cash.

