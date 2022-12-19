Amazon has officially rolled out Matter support to a wide variety of devices, including 17 Echo products, as well as smart plugs, light bulbs, and switches. The company says that this is only “phase one” of the rollout, with Matter heading to even more smart home gadgets in 2023.

According to Amazon, this phased rollout will allow the team to bring Matter support to the most popular devices on the market while ensuring the platform remains stable. The list of products included in phase one is quite extensive and encapsulates some of the most popular products on the market. Echo devices were the primary target of the rollout. Here’s a look at every Echo device that now supports Matter:

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with clock

Echo (4th Gen)

Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release)

Echo Studio

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release)

Echo Show 15

Echo Dot (Gen 3 with Clock)

Echo Dot (Gen 4 with Clock)

Echo Show 5, Echo (v3)

Echo Dot Gen 4

Echo Input

Echo Flex

Echo Show 8

If your device isn’t listed above, fear not — Amazon will continue to push Matter support throughout 2023. Phase two is expected to begin soon and will cover the remaining Echo lineup, along with a few other Amazon products. And with CES right around the corner, you probably won’t have to wait long to hear more details.

Amazon joins a growing list of companies, such as Google, to update its products with Matter support. If you’re unfamiliar with the interoperability technology, be sure to check out our guide on how Matter is changing the smart home and why it’s important.

