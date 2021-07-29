Walmart just released a ton of amazing drone deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Drones are awesome; of that, there is no question. They can do a lot of things, too, like carry or move items, record videos, or snap in-air photos, or even race. If you know where to look, there are usually a ton of excellent drone deals going on as well.

That’s precisely what’s happening over at Walmart, as the retailer is slashing prices on a bevy of drone models. You can get the Contixo F16 for $69, or $31 off. The Contixo F22 RC Foldable Quadcopter is $139, or $81 off. Then there’s the Contixo F24 Pro 4K UHD Drone for $249, or $151 off. You can read all about those drones and Walmart’s deals on them below.

Contixo F16 FPV Drone with 1080P Camera – $69, was $100

One of Contixo’s smaller drones, the F16 allows first-person-view flying thanks to its 1080P HD camera and built-in Wi-Fi. It has one-key take-off, auto-landing, and headless modes. There’s also a follow-me mode with gesture controls to snap shots of yourself with cool panoramic views. The entire drone folds up so it’s smaller and more portable, making it easy to bring on trips. Normally $100, Walmart is offering the Contixo F15 FPV Drone for $69 with free 2-day shipping.

Contixo F22 RC Foldable Quadcopter Drone with 1080P Camera – $139, was $220

The Contixo F22 RC Quadcopter Drone is foldable and comes with a carrying case. More importantly, it offers a ton of different features that are for various skill levels. Expert flyers can take full control or use the auto-flying features for convenience, while beginners can use everything they need to learn how to fly. It has a built-in and integrated 4K UHD camera with Wi-Fi. Modes include one-key landing and take-off, selfie or gesture control mode, TapFly with the mobile app, auto return, auto hover, and much more. It comes pre-assembled and ready to use. Normally $220, Walmart is offering the Contixo F22 RC Foldable Quadcopter Drone for $139 with free 2-day shipping.

Contixo F24 Pro 4K UHD Drone with Carrying Case – $249, was $400

The Contixo F24 Pro 4K UHD Drone is packed to the rotors with features, but most notably it has a high-capacity battery — 2,500mAh — that offers up to 30 minutes of flight time per charge. The 4K UHD-ready camera captures ultra-high-definition content whether you’re shooting videos or snapping photos. Modes include follow me, orbit, gesture, selfie, first-person, headless, and 1-key take-off and landing. Normally $400, Walmart is offering the Contixo F24 Pro 4K UHD Drone for $249 with free 2-day shipping.

More drone deals available now

Don’t like any of the drones listed above? We rounded up some of the other awesome deals on drones. Check them out!

