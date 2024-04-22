 Skip to main content
VR is even cheaper: Meta Quest 2 just got a price reduction

A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.
Meta

There are a lot of excellent VR headsets floating about, but a lot of them tend to be quite expensive, and if that wasn’t bad enough, a lot of them also require you to have a pretty high-end gaming PC to get the most out of it. Luckily, there are some more budget-friendly options like the Meta Quest 2, which has just had a permanent reduction in price down to just $199 from the original $249. That’s the second permanent reduction to happen to the Meta Quest 2, so if you’ve been waiting to snag one for a while, now is the perfect time to snag one up from Walmart.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2

While the Meta Quest 3 has already come out a few months ago, the Quest 2 is still an excellent option, especially given that the Quest 2 is less than half the price of the Quest 3 while still providing a ton of benefits. In fact, when you compare the Quest 2 to the Quest 3, you see that the big difference is that the Quest 3 has a higher resolution, better AR, and a better Wi-Fi speed, but it also costs $300-$400 more, depending on which version you go for. Similarly, because the Quest 3 is still relatively new, it doesn’t have the same level of app and game support as the Quest 2, and while the library is getting better day by day, you may still need to wait several months before you see the same level of parity between the two.

As such, with the new discount on the Quest 2 bringing it down to just $200, it becomes a very good alternative to the much more expensive Quest 3, especially if you don’t really plan to use the AR features or want to connect to your PC physically. Really, the only area where the Quest 3 is a clear winner is the better resolution and better performance, but they may not necessarily justify spending an extra $300, so if you are more interested in the gaming experience and don’t care about resolution as much, then the Quest 2 is the way to go.

If you do end up grabbing the Quest 2, be sure to check out these great Quest 2 games so you can get going as soon as the VR headset is in your hands. Also, if the deal from Walmart that brings the Quest 2 down to $200 doesn’t quite fit your needs because you want a bundle, be sure to check out these great Quest 2 deals as well.

