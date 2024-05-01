The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro has a rare $590 price cut today

If you’re looking for premium 2-in-1 laptop deals, we highly recommend going for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, especially now that it’s available from Samsung with a $590 discount. Instead of its original price of $2,185, you’ll only have to pay a more reasonable $1,595 for this device. However, if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase because we’re not sure how long its lowered price will hold — it may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow, so buy the 2-in-1 laptop today.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop

A 2-in-1 laptop offers the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide, and the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 certainly fits the bill. The 360-degree hinges that attach its 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen to its body allows you to switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding it all the way back. This gives you various options on how to use the display, which is sharp and bright with its 3K resolution.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is pretty fast with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc Graphics, combined with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The 2-in-1 laptop comes with the S Pen stylus as an additional input option, Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, and a 1TB SSD for internal storage that you can further expand using a microSD card if you need more space for your files.

