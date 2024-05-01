 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro has a rare $590 price cut today

By
The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop on a white background.
Samsung

If you’re looking for premium 2-in-1 laptop deals, we highly recommend going for the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, especially now that it’s available from Samsung with a $590 discount. Instead of its original price of $2,185, you’ll only have to pay a more reasonable $1,595 for this device. However, if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to hurry in completing your purchase because we’re not sure how long its lowered price will hold — it may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow, so buy the 2-in-1 laptop today.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop

A 2-in-1 laptop offers the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard, according to our laptop buying guide, and the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 certainly fits the bill. The 360-degree hinges that attach its 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen to its body allows you to switch from laptop mode to tablet mode by folding it all the way back. This gives you various options on how to use the display, which is sharp and bright with its 3K resolution.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is pretty fast with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and Intel Arc Graphics, combined with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is on the level of top-tier machines. The 2-in-1 laptop comes with the S Pen stylus as an additional input option, Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, and a 1TB SSD for internal storage that you can further expand using a microSD card if you need more space for your files.

Related

Here’s one of the more interesting laptop deals from Samsung — the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop at $590 off, which brings its price down to $1,595 from $2,185. If you want versatility and topnotch performance from your next laptop, you should think about making this purchase, but you’re going to have to decide quickly because there’s no telling how much time is remaining on this discount. Add the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 2-in-1 laptop to your cart and check out as soon as possible to ensure that you get the device for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy has a refurbished MacBook for $580, and it’s a good buy
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Typically, refurbished MacBook deals, or most refurbished laptop deals for that matter, aren't worth the cost. You can buy a brand-new system for about the same price, especially thanks to the best MacBook deals out there. But that's not the case with a deal Best Buy has available right now. You can get a Geek Squad Certified and refurbished MacBook Air, with an Intel 8th Gen Core i5,  for just $580 -- that saves you $320 off the usual $900 price. A newer model MacBook Air is going to cost you over $900, especially when you factor in taxes and shipping. This is the 2019 model, so while it is a few years old, you're still getting a laptop that can go the distance, as Apple's software updates usually keep older systems performing well.

Why you should buy this refurbished MacBook Air deal at Best Buy
Generally, we only recommend buying refurbished or renewed products straight from the manufacturer, but Best Buy's Geek Squad is the exception to that rule. That's because all refurbished and certified products go through rigorous testing, with detailing, sanitization, and cosmetic grading for the finished product done before they're put up for sale. In other words, they take their time to make sure they certify only good products in reasonable condition. Even if a bad egg slips by, they offer a 90-day warrant with extended warranty protection available -- if you're worried about extended coverage. Although extended warranties are available on an item-by-item basis, some may not qualify.

Read more
MacBook Air M1 just hit its lowest ever price — Get it for $650
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Apple MacBooks do go on sale every so often, but the discounts and the prices are pretty much the same across the board. That is, until now. Best Buy just unveiled a deal that drops the 2020 MacBook Air M1 model to its lowest price ever -- it's just $650. Normally $1,000, you're saving quite a bit here, about $350, that you could put towards anything else you want, really. It's an excellent opportunity to upgrade to a newer model or grab a new computer you've been wanting for much less. Even though it's not one of the newest models, it still runs great thanks to Apple's software updates and is extra versatile. You can use it for work, play, casual browsing, and much more. Definitely capitalize on this deal if you're interested. It's one of the best we've seen in a long while.

Why you should buy the Apple MacBook Air M1
With the launch of the latest MacBook Air M3, it makes sense that the prices of the older models would come down a little. That's precisely why we're seeing these great deals, but between and , retailers are clearly willing to offer some competitive prices. Who benefits most from that? Well, you, of course, especially if you've been planning to get a new MacBook Air for some time.

Read more
This monstrous Samsung 57-inch 4K gaming monitor is $700 off
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.

For the ultimate video game experience, it's not enough that you invest in gaming PC deals. You'll also need a topnotch display like the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor. It's pretty expensive -- but very much worth it -- at its original price of $2,500, so you shouldn't miss this chance to get it with a $700 discount from Samsung, for a more reasonable price of $1,800. It's still not cheap, but if you can afford it, it will quickly prove to be one of your best gaming purchases. You'll miss out on the savings if you don't move fast though, so hurry up and complete the transaction.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor
Samsung describes the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor as the first dual 4K Ultra HD monitor, with the 57-inch display offering 7680 x 2160 resolution -- that's equivalent to two 4K monitors with 3840 x 2160 resolution placed side-by-side. It's a massive screen, and when combined with a 1000R curvature to fill your peripheral vision and Quantum Mini-LED technology for extremely realistic images, you'll get fantastic levels of immersion in the best PC games that you may not get from any other monitor.

Read more