Hurry! Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 have hefty price cuts today

Microsoft’s Surface devices are high-performance machines that are designed to maximize the capabilities of Windows 11. If you’re on the lookout for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, don’t miss this chance to get a discount from Best Buy on the latest consumer models, as the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are only available for commercial users for now. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is on sale for only $800, for $300 in savings on its original price of $1,100, while the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is also down to $800, for $500 in savings on its sticker price of $1,300. You better hurry with your purchase though, as we’re not sure when these offers will expire.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful Windows 11-powered tablet that’s equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor and 8GB of RAM for snappy performance. However, it’s also our top pick among the best 2-in-1 laptops as it’s a fully functional device that can seamlessly switch between tablet mode and laptop mode if you also purchase the Type Cover. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz for sharp details and smooth animations, a 256GB SSD for ample storage space, a stylish design that lets it stand out among its peers, and a battery that can last for up to 15.5 hours from a full charge.

If you want a traditional laptop for your Surface purchase, then you should go for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5. It’s sleek and lightweight so it’s still pretty easy to carry around with you, and once you open the laptop, its 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen is always ready to amaze. Inside the device are the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which makes it capable of handling day-to-day activities. Storage is pretty expansive with its 512GB SSD, so it will be a while before you run out of space for your files, and its battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

