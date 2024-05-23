 Skip to main content
Hurry! This HP laptop is $180 in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale

By
The HP 14-inch laptop on a small desk with some headphones.
HP

Over at Best Buy, we’re seeing some fantastic Memorial Day sales and that includes awesome laptop deals. Right now, you can save $70 on a HP 14-inch laptop meaning you pay just $180 instead of $250. Perfect for your kids to use for school or simply if you need a basic laptop for occasional use, here’s what you might wish to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch laptop

You won’t see this HP 14-inch laptop on our look at the best laptops as it’s not that kind of device. Instead, it’s the perfect starter laptop for anyone who simply wants to keep costs down. At its heart is an Intel Pentium Silver processor along with 4GB of memory and 128GB SSD storage. We’re glad to see SSD storage compared to eMMC which can happen at these prices but otherwise, this is fairly basic stuff.

Adding to the laptop, there’s a 14-inch micro-edge display which promises virtually no bezels so it looks pretty sleek. There are other useful extras too like dual array microphones with the HP True Vision HD webcam. Both mean you can take calls in relative comfort while looking clear and sounding crisp. There’s also HP Fast Charge support so you can get from 0 to 50% charge in about 45 minutes while there’s Bluetooth 5 support and Wi-Fi 5 too.

The HP 14-inch laptop keeps things simple but as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands, HP makes sure everything works well. The laptop looks pretty sleek and while it lacks a numeric keypad, it does everything well enough that it’s comfy to type and work on. It’s the kind of laptop you could take to class or you can simply use in a coffee shop or similar.

Normally, you’d pay $250 for this HP 14-inch laptop but right now, you can buy it for just $180 at Best Buy. Working out at $70 off the regular price, this is a deal you really don’t want to miss out on if you plan on needing something cheap yet cheerful. From a reliable brand, you can be safe in the knowledge that the HP 14-inch laptop will serve you well. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
