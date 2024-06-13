 Skip to main content
The MacBook Pro with M3 chip is $200 off at Best Buy today

Using the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch on a table.
There are all kinds of Mac deals and MacBook deals out there, which helps to lighten the load on a new computer purchase. In fact, we’d like to draw your attention to an incredible Best Buy promotion that’s going on right now. Normally retailing for $2,000, you can score the 14-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M3 Pro for $1,800. But act fast: Computer deals like this could be gone tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro 

The M3 Pro is an absolute beast of an Apple processor. And when you combine the 12-core CPU with the integrated 18-core GPU, one can see how the 14-inch MacBook Pro is so powerful. Whether you’re a student with numerous web pages, docs, and desktop apps open simultaneously, or a busy audio engineer that tends to finish mixes on plane rides, the M3 Pro will tackle any workflow. Not to mention the next-level GPU performance is a huge “must” for any macOS gamer. 

One of the most important parts of any laptop is how good the display looks, and the 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display does not disappoint. Packing in a 3,024 x 1,964 pixel count, on top of a 120Hz refresh rate, the Retina screen is perfect for graphic designers and creative endeavors that require color accuracy. Specular highlights (the brightest areas of a screen) push 1,000 nits, which is terrific peak brightness for a laptop. 

The 512GB SSD should be plenty of space for even the busiest users, but you can always check out our external SSD deals if you need more storage. iCloud, DropBox, and other cloud storage platforms could also be of use. 

Apple claims that the 14-inch Pro with M3 Pro will last up to 18 hours on a full charge. This is plenty of juice for most folks, though we do recommend keeping your charger on standby. 

The time to act is now friends! This amazing Best Buy deal on the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro won’t last much longer. That’s $200 off this awesome Apple laptop.

