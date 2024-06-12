 Skip to main content
Best Buy just discounted this HP laptop from $550 to $370

A man using the HP Laptop 17.
Best Buy

Whether you need to invest in a new PC for the upcoming school year, or your everyday computer is on the fritz, there are numerous laptop deals out there. That being said, we’d like to highlight one of our favorite offerings, and it’s one that may only be around for a few days (or less)! Save $180 on the HP Laptop 17, which normally sells for $550. And let us reiterate: this markdown to $370 is time-sensitive!

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17

Billed as a budget laptop, an Intel i3 CPU delivers well above “budget” performance. And with 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM, you’ll have plenty of room to store important files and multi-task. It’s also a laptop that goes above and beyond “budget” visuals. The massive 17-inch IPS screen delivers solid brightness levels and rich colors. And while the panel maxes out at 1080p/60Hz (sorry gamers), that’s plenty of pixels for watching Netflix and YouTube, or working with Full HD imagery in Photoshop. 

The HP Laptop 17 is equipped with the HP True Vision HD Camera, which works quite well in low-light conditions. There’s even a physical privacy shutter that you can slide over the lens when you’re not using the cam. As it stands, this is still one of the best ways to keep would-be-hackers at bay. 

In terms of connectivity, the HP Laptop 17 supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless standards. That’s on top of its physical ports, which include two USB-A (5Gbps), USB-C (5Gbps), an HDMI 1.4 output, and a 3.5mm auxiliary for your favorite set of wired headphones. If you don’t have a set of cans on you, the onboard stereo speakers are nothing to shake a stick at. 

When it comes to portable PCs, battery life is always a big concern. Not with the Laptop 17 though: You’ll get up to 9 hours on a full charge, and HP’s Fast Charge function will charge the laptop from 0 to 50% in just 45 minutes (computer must be turned off).

Sure, these types of PC deals are a dime a dozen, but if you’re looking for a powerful and reliable Windows 11 laptop to join your arsenal of tech tools, do yourself a favor and save $180 on the HP Laptop 17 before this awesome sale ends!

