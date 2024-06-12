 Skip to main content
The new Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is $330 off at Best Buy

Surface Pro 9 5G front angled view showing display and Type Cover.
If you like the idea of the MacBook Air but don’t want to be in the Apple ecosystem, then you’ll be happy to know that there are some great alternatives, and they’re much cheaper than you’d expect. A great example is the Surface Pro 9, which is really Microsft’s answer to the MacBooks; being slim and packed with features, it’s essentially a high-end tablet and laptop rolled into one. You can even get your hands on it for just $770 rather than the usually steep $1,100 price, meaning you save yourself a whopping $330 in the process.

Why you should buy the Surface Pro 9

There is a lot of love about the Surface Pro 9, and a big part of that is the overall design and build; weighing in at 1.94 pounds and 0.37 inches thick, it easily competes with something like the MacBook Air in terms of size. It’s even more impressive when you consider that you’re getting an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 under the hood, which is a mid-range processor that’s very similar to the same desktop PC version. That means you get a lot more power out of the laptop as a whole, and it should easily handle most of your productivity and day-to-day work without any issues and you might even be able to get some slight creativity work and gaming done, too.

Another big positive is the keyboard it comes with, which feels great to type on and is removable so that you can use the Surface Pro 9 as a laptop if you’d like. At 13 inches, it’s pretty big, about as big as a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so it’s not going to be difficult to hold up and use for long periods. The only big downside is the 8GB of RAM is somewhat on the smaller side, especially when you consider that it runs Windows 11, but it’s not necessarily a deal-breaker. Neither is the 256GB of storage, which should be fine for most folks, and if you need more, you could always grab one of these external hard drive deals.

Overall, the Surface Pro 9 is an excellent portable laptop with a good amount of processing power under the hood, and with the discount from Best Buy that brings it down to $770, it really is worth grabbing. On the other hand, if you’d prefer something with a larger screen or a more traditional laptop experience, then you can check out these laptop deals instead.

This Acer gaming laptop with RTX 4080 just got a $500 price cut
The Predator Helios 16 open on a table.

For a gaming laptop that will be able to reliably run today's video games without any issues, you can't go wrong with the Acer Predator Helios 16. If you're interested, this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which usually costs $2,300, is down to $1,800 from Best Buy following a $500 discount. We don't think the offer will last long though, so it's highly recommended that you add the gaming laptop to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the Acer Predator Helios 16 gaming laptop
Acer, one of the best laptop brands because of its budget-friendly devices, also has what it takes to go premium with machines such as the Acer Predator Helios 16. The gaming laptop pairs the high-performance Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM for the ability to run the best PC games at their highest settings. You'll have plenty of space to install AAA titles on the Acer Predator Helios 16's 1TB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

Need a cheap prebuilt gaming PC? Best Buy dropped this one to $950
The Thermaltake Shadow 360T gaming desktop on a white background.

If you're looking for gaming PC deals that will give you amazing value, you should check out Best Buy's offer for the Thermaltake Shadow 360T. For this configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which usually costs $1,300, the retailer reduced its price to $950 for savings of $350. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the gaming desktop goes back to its regular price, so if you don't want to miss this opportunity, you need to complete the transaction for it as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Thermaltake Shadow 360T gaming desktop
The first thing that you'll notice with the Thermaltake Shadow 360T gaming desktop is its attention-catching design, which features a lighting system that you can customize through the RGB SYNC software. You also have three case mounting options to choose from for the gaming PC -- either stay vertical, go horizontal and lay it on its side, or attach it to the wall to save on desk space.

This prebuilt gaming PC with RTX 4060 just dropped to $1,000
The iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop on a white background.

If you want the high-performance Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card in a budget-friendly prebuilt gaming PC, you should check out the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop. It's already relatively affordable for a machine with its capabilities at its original price of $1,300, but Best Buy makes it even cheaper with a $300 discount that drops its price to $1,000. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it's gone, we're not sure when you'll get another chance at it. If you want to take advantage of this deal, you have to buy the gaming PC right now.

Why you should buy the iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop
The iBUYPOWER Trace 7 Mesh gaming desktop packs a lot of power underneath its hood for its price. In addition to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, it's equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5700 processor and 16GB of RAM, which will all work together to reliably run the best PC games. The gaming PC may need some upgrades in the future to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of video games, but for now, it will be enough for most gamers, especially if you're fine with skipping the highest settings for demanding titles.

