Hurry! This ASUS Chromebook is down to $149 at Best Buy

While Windows PCs and Macs are the traditional choices for computing, Chromebooks are a unique alternative for those of us needing less horsepower. Ideal for students, various workplace applications, and users that just need a computer that can browse the web, Chromebooks are typically more affordable than Windows and Mac setups too.

In fact, right now, Best Buy is offering an exceptional deal on the ASUS Chromebook CM1402. Normally sold for $300, you can grab this budget-friendly laptop for only $150. Timing is of the essence though, as these types of sales don’t last forever.

Why you should buy an ASUS Chromebook

ChromeOS is the kind of operating system that checks all the boxes on the basics, on top of a few must-have bonuses. The fact is that most folks aren’t using computers for just one or two purposes; and word processing, gaming, and messaging platforms barely scratch the surface. But thanks to the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor, you can expect ultra-smooth performance for everything you need your Chromebook to do.

Chromebooks tend to offer low internal storage limits, and the CM1402 is no exception. With 64GB of local storage and 4GB of RAM, you’ll have enough space to store a decent trove of docs, photos, videos, and other media. If that’s not enough bytes for your workflow, you can net yourself additional storage by offloading content to a Google Drive account.

At 0.72 inches thin and weighing only 3.2 pounds, the CM1402 is the perfect portable hardware. Toss it in a backpack; throw it in a laptop sleeve; or keep it in a big purse. And when you’re on the go, a full charge will get you up to 15 hours of power. Even if you forget to plug it in when you get home, you’ll probably have enough juice to get through most of the next day.

Additional features include a 14-inch Full HD display, a built-in HD webcam, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and a microSD card slot. The CM1402 also includes antimicrobial protection for any and all touch surfaces, so you won’t have to worry about bacteria hitching a ride on your machine.

It won’t be much longer until the ASUS Chromebook CM1402 is back to full price, so if you’re intrigued, be sure to take advantage of this great Chromebook deal while you still have the chance!

