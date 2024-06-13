Grab this cheap HP printer while it’s on sale for $55

There are a lot of great printer brands on the market, but HP is probably one of the most well-known, and it has a truly wide variety of printers from which you can pick. For example, the HP DeskJet 2855e is a great all-in-one printer, which is great for those who don’t need to print often and want something that is a bit more budget-oriented. Even though it’s already rather cheap, HP has discounted it further from it’s original $85 price down to just $55, making this one of the cheapest printers you’re going to find on the market.

Why you should buy the HP DeskJet 2855e

While the HP DeskJet 2855e may not be a high-capacity printer, it’s still great for prints that need to be done here and there in a normal household, especially if you’re a slightly larger family. The recommended monthly print volume is between 50 and 100, which is a solid amount for the average household and probably more than most need anyway. Interestingly, it can print both black and colored prints, with the ability to manage 7.5 prints per minute (ppm) for black and 5.5 ppm for colors, which is pretty fast, actually.

It also has a scanner, which you might end up using more than the printer, and it even has a reasonably solid resolution for a budget product. It can do up to 1200 x 1200 dpi scan resolution, although the copy resolution is a lot lower at 300 x 300 dpi, which isn’t ideal, but for home use, it should be more than adequate. It’s also worth mentioning that this deal includes three months of Instant Ink, which is HP’s ink replacement program and requires an HP+ subscription.

All in all, while the HP DeskJet 2855e isn’t going to win any awards, it’s an excellent budget and entry-level printer for those who don’t have a lot of need for printing and scanning. That’s why the deal from HP bringing it down to just $55 makes it worth grabbing since it’s truly not that expensive. That said, if you’d still like something a bit more heavy-duty, be sure to check out some of these other great printer deals as well.

