Walmart just discounted this HP laptop from $519 to $279

Alert the press! Sound the alarm! The HP 14-inch Laptop received a massive markdown from Walmart. While this promotion lasts, you’ll be able to purchase this budget-friendly laptop for just $280. That’s $240 off the normal selling price! Student laptop deals usually kick into full swing toward the end of August, but this is a great opportunity to nab a powerful PC before the back-to-school rush.

Why you should buy the HP 14 Laptop

We love all HP laptop deals, but this one’s particularly good. The HP 14-inch N305 is powered by an 13th-gen Intel Core i3-N305 CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. It’s not the most powerful laptop in the world, but you’ll have no issue multi-tasking with desktop apps or running one of your favorite PC games.

The 256GB internal SSD provides enough storage for docs, photos, videos, and other types of content. Of course, if you think you’ll need more, you can always have a look at some of the SSD deals we’ve located of late. As far as display goes, you’ll be working with a 14-inch Full HD panel with anti-glare. Not only will you get crisp and clear picture quality for web browsing, working with Photoshop, or watching movies, but you’ll be able to do so in rooms with a lot of ambient lighting.

Battery wise, the HP 14-inch Laptop should last up to 10 hours and 45 minutes on a full charge. That’s not record-breaking by any means, but it’s enough to get through an entire day of work or classes. The laptop is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 hardware and includes a Bluetooth 5.3 chip, so you’ll be able to pair headsets and earbuds with ease. We also thought it was nice to see a shutter on the built-in HP True Vision FHD webcam. User privacy is key for any PC, and sometimes nothing gets the job done like a cover over a lens.

The HP 14-inch Laptop is on sale at Walmart for just $280 for a limited time. Laptop deals are always happening, but this is definitely one you don’t want to miss. And while you’re here, why not check out some of these great Walmart TV deals we found?

