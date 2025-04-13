 Skip to main content
The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is almost $400 off — down to $830

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 front view in tablet mode.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

If you’re thinking about buying a new device for the primary purpose of accessing Microsoft’s Copilot, we can’t recommend the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 enough. It’s an even more tempting purchase right now because it’s available from Walmart for just $830, for savings of $369 on its original price of $1,199. We’re not entirely sure how much longer stock will be available, but since past Surface Pro deals expired pretty quickly, we recommend completing your transaction as soon as you can to make sure you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 11

The “spectacular” Microsoft Surface Pro 11 received 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, where we also described it as “the best Surface Pro ever made.” It all begins with its great performance, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor and 16GB of RAM. With these specifications and Windows 11 Home pre-installed, the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a designated Copilot+ PC that’s built to take advantage of the capabilities of Microsoft’s Copilot. You’ll be able to access the AI assistant on the go, as the device’s battery can last up to 14 hours on a single charge.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 features a gorgeous 13-inch OLED touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 resolution, and it has a 180-degree kickstand at the back for when you need to prop it up while using it. It’s also our top pick among the best 2-in-1 laptops, but in order to transform the Microsoft Surface Pro 11 from a tablet to a laptop, you’ll have to buy the Surface Pro keyboard, which is sold separately.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 is a powerful device with Microsoft’s Copilot, and it’s currently on sale from Walmart at $369 off. From a sticker price of $1,199, it’s down to only $830, but probably not for long. There’s a chance that it’s back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so if you want to pocket the savings when buying the Microsoft Surface Pro 11, you’re going to have to push through with your purchase immediately.

