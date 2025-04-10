Grab this reliable 14-inch Dell Inspiron laptop while it’s $300 off

A reliable laptop has become a necessity these days, whether you’re a professional or a student. If your current device is no longer able to keep up with you, we highly recommend upgrading to the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus. From its original price of $1,000, it’s on sale from Dell with a $300 discount that brings it down to a more affordable $700. You’ll enjoy amazing value at this lowered price, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase as the savings may no longer be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus scored a decent 3 stars out of 5 in our review, but that’s going to be higher if you’re able to buy it with this discount from Dell. It promises to boost your productivity with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most people. If you’re often doing online research, building presentations, and joining online meetings, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus will prove to be a dependable companion.

The screen is one of the most important parts of a laptop, and the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus won’t disappoint with its 14-inch display with 2.2K resolution for sharp details and bright colors. The laptop also features solid build quality, a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for your apps and files, and Windows 11 Home out of the box so you can start using it right away.

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus should warrant your attention. It’s going to be more than enough for your daily tasks for a discounted price of $700, for savings of $300 from Dell on its sticker price of $1,000. We don’t expect the device to stay on sale for much longer though, so if you think the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus will be perfect for you, you should proceed with your transaction for it immediately to secure the laptop for a lower price than usual.