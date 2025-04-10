 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab this reliable 14-inch Dell Inspiron laptop while it’s $300 off

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 2024 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

A reliable laptop has become a necessity these days, whether you’re a professional or a student. If your current device is no longer able to keep up with you, we highly recommend upgrading to the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus. From its original price of $1,000, it’s on sale from Dell with a $300 discount that brings it down to a more affordable $700. You’ll enjoy amazing value at this lowered price, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase as the savings may no longer be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus scored a decent 3 stars out of 5 in our review, but that’s going to be higher if you’re able to buy it with this discount from Dell. It promises to boost your productivity with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most people. If you’re often doing online research, building presentations, and joining online meetings, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus will prove to be a dependable companion.

The screen is one of the most important parts of a laptop, and the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus won’t disappoint with its 14-inch display with 2.2K resolution for sharp details and bright colors. The laptop also features solid build quality, a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for your apps and files, and Windows 11 Home out of the box so you can start using it right away.

Related

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus should warrant your attention. It’s going to be more than enough for your daily tasks for a discounted price of $700, for savings of $300 from Dell on its sticker price of $1,000. We don’t expect the device to stay on sale for much longer though, so if you think the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus will be perfect for you, you should proceed with your transaction for it immediately to secure the laptop for a lower price than usual.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Need a powerful rendering PC? Get this Dell Precision Workstation while it’s on sale
The Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation on a white background.

You'll need to spend a significant amount of cash if you want a desktop PC that can handle heavy workloads, but fortunately, there are desktop computer deals that will let you pocket some savings along the way. You should consider going for the Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation, which is on sale for $1,519 instead of $1,649. The $130 discount may not look like much, but you can consider it as a bonus for this powerful PC. Hurry with your purchase to make sure you don't miss out!

Why you should buy the Dell Precision 3680 Tower Workstation

Read more
Upgrade to this Razer gaming keyboard while it’s on sale for only $100
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed keyboard product image.

Even the most expensive upgrade with gaming PC deals won't help you win if you're still using your old keyboard. You'll want to invest in an accessory like the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard, and now's an excellent time because you can get it at 50% off from Razer itself. From its original price of $200, it's down to just $100, which is a steal price for this device. You're going to have to hurry if you want the $100 in savings though, as the offer may end at any moment.

Why you should buy the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed gaming keyboard

Read more
This Asus 27-inch monitor is 33% off — under $100!
The 27-inch Asus VA27EQSB monitor on a white background.

Do you need to buy a new monitor but you're on a tight budget? You're in luck because you won't even have to spend $100 with this offer from Amazon. From its original price of $145, the Asus VA27EQSB monitor is down to just $97, following a 33% discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the $48 in savings though, so if you think this 27-inch monitor will be perfect for your needs, don't waste another second and proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Asus VA27EQSB monitor

Read more