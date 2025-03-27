 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop drops below $1,000 with this $300 discount

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 2024 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you want to buy a powerful device with a huge discount from laptop deals, you’re going to want to set your sights on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus. This configuration, which usually sells for $1,100, is on sale from Dell for only $800, for savings of $300 as part of a clearance sale. There’s a chance that the remaining stocks are already running low though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus only received a score of 3 out of 5 stars in our review, primarily because you’re only getting an IPS display, whereas other brands are already offering laptops with OLED screens at a similar price. However, with Dell’s discount, this is less of a deal-breaker, especially since the 14-inch IPS screen is actually solid with 2.8K resolution. The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus also comes with a sleek but conservative design, and its build quality is pretty good, so it’s a good choice for the laptop equivalent of a daily driver.

In terms of performance, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus won’t disappoint with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and the 16GB of RAM that’s on the same level as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for all of your files and apps, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you can start using it right away.

Related

This model of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is going to serve as a reliable companion, and it’s a steal at its lowered price of just $800 as part of an ongoing clearance sale from Dell. The $300 discount on the laptop’s sticker price of $1,100 may disappear at any moment though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in this offer. To make sure you get the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus for a less than $1,000, you’re going to have to push forward with your transaction for it immediately.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The powerful Dell XPS 16 is on sale with a $600 discount
The XPS 16 open on a table.

If you're searching for a powerful device from today's laptop deals, you can't go wrong with the Dell XPS 16. This particular configuration, which usually sells for $3,050, is available from Dell with a $600 discount that drops its price to $2,450. We're not sure how much time you have to take advantage of these savings, so if you want to make sure that you purchase this top-of-the-line device for a lower price than usual, you should complete your transaction for it as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 16
Following the Dell XPS reset last year, the Dell XPS 16 took the mantle of the Dell XPS 17 as the largest model in the popular line of laptops. We gave it a score of 3.5 out of 5 stars in our review, with its expensive price tag as one of its downsides -- but with this discount, the focus will shift towards all the good things about the Dell XPS 16, which starts with its ultramodern design and its gorgeous 16.3-inch UHD+ touchscreen with OLED technology.

Read more
This HP Omen gaming laptop is on sale for under $1,000
The HP Omen 17z gaming laptop with Hi-Fi Rush on the screen.

With patience, you can score a nice machine from gaming laptop deals for under $1,000. You don't even have to do the searching yourself, as we've found the perfect offer for you -- the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop for only $950, following a $400 discount from HP on its original price of $1,350. This device isn't going to stay at 29% off for long though, so you should hurry if you want to take advantage of this bargain before it disappears, possibly as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop
HP's Omen brand has always been aligned with gaming, and the HP Omen 17z was designed to run the best PC games without any trouble. The gaming laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, alongside 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The device also ships with a 512GB SSD, for ample storage space for multiple AAA titles, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start installing your favorite games right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

Read more
Lenovo just knocked over $2,000 off this ThinkPad laptop
A person working on the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation.

If you need a new laptop that focuses on performance, you're going to want to check out Lenovo's offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation. It's on sale for $2,059, which is 50% less than its estimated value of $4,119, but likely not for long. The $2,060 in savings is among the largest that you can get from today's laptop deals, but you'll have to hurry with your purchase of this powerful device because it may go back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation
Lenovo inherited the ThinkPad line of laptops from IBM, and maintained its iconic look, sturdy design, and business-focused features, according to our explainer of the Lenovo brands. The Lenovo ThinkPad P16v Gen 2 Mobile Workstation is a slightly less powerful version of the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2, but in exchange for a more affordable price that's even lower from Lenovo's sale. The device is still very much capable of meeting the needs of most people though, as it's equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, the Nvidia RTX 1000 Ada graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for professionals.

Read more