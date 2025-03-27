The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop drops below $1,000 with this $300 discount

If you want to buy a powerful device with a huge discount from laptop deals, you’re going to want to set your sights on this offer for the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus. This configuration, which usually sells for $1,100, is on sale from Dell for only $800, for savings of $300 as part of a clearance sale. There’s a chance that the remaining stocks are already running low though, so if you want to take advantage of this bargain, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus laptop

The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus only received a score of 3 out of 5 stars in our review, primarily because you’re only getting an IPS display, whereas other brands are already offering laptops with OLED screens at a similar price. However, with Dell’s discount, this is less of a deal-breaker, especially since the 14-inch IPS screen is actually solid with 2.8K resolution. The Dell Inspiron 14 Plus also comes with a sleek but conservative design, and its build quality is pretty good, so it’s a good choice for the laptop equivalent of a daily driver.

In terms of performance, the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus won’t disappoint with its Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and the 16GB of RAM that’s on the same level as top-tier machines, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for all of your files and apps, and it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so you can start using it right away.

This model of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus is going to serve as a reliable companion, and it’s a steal at its lowered price of just $800 as part of an ongoing clearance sale from Dell. The $300 discount on the laptop’s sticker price of $1,100 may disappear at any moment though, so there’s no time to waste if you’re interested in this offer. To make sure you get the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus for a less than $1,000, you’re going to have to push forward with your transaction for it immediately.