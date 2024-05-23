 Skip to main content
This Lenovo Legion Pro gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 is $460 off

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro gaming laptop on a table.
There are a lot of gaming laptop deals in the market right now, but not all of them are worth spending your hard-earned money on. Here’s a recommendation if you’re looking for a mid-range device that’s relatively affordable — the eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 5 for $1,140, following a $460 discount from Lenovo on its original price of $1,600. We don’t expect this device to stay this cheap for long though, so if you want to buy it at 28% off, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop

For the fantastic value that it provides and its amazing performance for its price, we’ve selected the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 as the top pick in our list of the best gaming laptops. It may not be the most powerful machine out there, but with its AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it won’t have any trouble running the best PC games. The gaming laptop even ships with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start downloading and installing games into its 1TB SSD as soon as you power it on.

So that you can appreciate the graphics of modern PC games, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 is equipped with a 16-inch screen featuring WQXGA resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and brightness of up to 300 nits. The gaming laptop also comes with a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass, which will give you access to a growing library of games so that you’ll never run out of titles to try and new genres to explore.

The eighth-generation Lenovo Legion Pro 5 strikes a delicate balance between reliable performance and an affordable price, especially now that you can get it at 28% off from Lenovo. From its sticker price of $1,600, it’s down to $1,140 for savings of $460 that you’ll be able to spend on video games and gaming accessories. However, to make sure that you get the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, you need to add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before the offer is removed.

