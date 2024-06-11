 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Lenovo ThinkPad laptop is 50% off — save over $1,000!

By
ThinkPad T14 left front view on white background.
Lenovo

With so much of the world going digital, it’s not a surprise that some of the best laptop brands on the market are trying to create business laptops that are better and more affordable. But you don’t always have to pay a ton of money to get the best business laptop, and if you want a solid mid-range option, then the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is really solid. While it usually costs $2,399, Lenovo has significantly discounted it to $1,200 if you use the coupon code THINKFLASH. While that may seem like a massive discount, it’s worth noting that Lenovo tends to overprice the ThinkPad, and while it is a great discount when taking that into account, it’s not as steep as it may look on the surface.

Why you should buy the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4

With the ThinkPad lineup being one of the best 14-inch laptops on the market, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is a solid option, too, with a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 300nits of peak brightness, which should work pretty much anywhere without direct sunlight. It’s also thin and lightweight and has even MIL-STD 810H testing, which means it’s pretty durable, and you don’t have to worry about taking it out with you when traveling. In terms of power, you get an Intel Core i5-1335U processor and 16GB of RAM, both of which are great options and should allow you to handle most productivity tasks flawlessly, whether it’s opening Excel sheets or working on flow charts.

One big benefit of the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is that it comes with a fingerprint reader, so if you’re working in an industry that requires a lot of privacy and multi-factor authentication, this inclusion is perfect. There is also a 720P HD webcam with a privacy shutter, which is also great on the privacy front, and the integrated microphones aren’t too bad either. As for battery life, you can expect up to 16 or 17 hours in the best circumstances, which is great if you travel a lot and don’t have access to an outlet regularly.

Related

Overall, the ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 is an excellent business laptop, and with this deal from Lenovo that brings it down to just $1,200 with the code THINKFLASH, it’s well worth grabbing. That said, if this doesn’t quite do it, you should be sure to check out some of these other great laptop deals as well.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is $70 off right now
The Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop with its detachable keyboard on a white background.

Even with the discounts from Surface Pro deals, Microsoft's 2-in-1 devices are still pretty expensive. If you like their versatility but they're beyond your budget, here's an affordable alternative -- the Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop for only $360 from Walmart, following a $70 discount on its original price of $430. We're not sure how long this offer will last though, so if you're interested in taking advantage of it, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop
The Lenovo IdeaPad D Series 2-in-1 laptop looks and works similar to the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, with a detachable keyboard that also functions as protection for its 10.9-inch touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 resolution. It's much more affordable though, as it comes with the Qualcomm Kryo 468 processor and 8GB of RAM. It's not the fastest 2-in-1 laptop out there, but it's going to be more than enough to handle regular tasks such as doing online research and creating reports.

Read more
Lenovo’s dual-screen Yoga Book 9i laptop is $200 off
The two screens of the Yoga Book 9i open on a table.

If you're looking at laptop deals but there's nothing out there that excites you, you may want to check out the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i. It's a dual-screen laptop that's an evolution of 2-in-1 laptops, and if you're interested, you can get it with a $200 discount from Best Buy that slashes its price from $2,000 to $1,800. It's still relatively expensive, but the savings will let you enjoy extra value from this versatile device that opens new opportunities for your productivity and creativity. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i dual-screen 2-in-1 laptop
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the first serious attempt at a dual-screen laptop, and it doesn't disappoint. It features a pair of 13.3-inch OLED touchscreens, which are connected by a soundbar hinge that's equipped with a Dolby Atmos speaker system for 360-degree audio. You easily switch between tablet mode, laptop mode, tent mode, and stand mode, with the dual screens functioning as an extended display or the second screen working as a virtual keyboard and touchpad. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i comes with a magnetic keyboard though, which you can use by placing it in front of the laptop so you have access to the two displays, or on top of the second display that leaves enough room for the virtual touchpad.

Read more
Lenovo dropped the price of this student laptop from $850 to $531
Image of the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 14 laptop folded backwards sitting on the ground.

There's an overwhelming number of student laptop deals out there, but only a few can match the value that you'll get from this offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop. From its original price of $850, it's down to just $531 following a 37% discount from Lenovo. That's $319 in savings on a device that will surely prove to be a dependable companion for school, but you have to hurry with the transaction if you want it. The bargain may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 laptop
In terms of performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i can handle most activities that students need to do on a regular basis with its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It won't challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops as it won't be able to carry out demanding tasks like video editing and rendering, but for doing online research, typing reports, making presentations and similar functions, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i will be more than enough.

Read more