This Lenovo laptop is normally $2,919 — today it’s $919

By
The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 5 opened up on a table.
Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

Lenovo laptop deals aren’t too difficult to come by, but this promotion was so exceptional, it needed its own spotlighting! Right now, Lenovo is knocking $2,000 off the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s. Since it’s normally priced at $2,920, it’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last. If you’ve been sitting on a laptop upgrade for a minute, now might be the time to get some new gear.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s laptop

Built for businesses, the ThinkPad has long been the go-to Lenovo laptop for busy professionals. Portability is one of the strong suits here: At 12.50 inches wide, 8.93 inches from front to back, and 0.65 inches tall, the ultraportable T14s is the ideal PC for frequent travelers. It’s lightweight too, weighing but a mere 2.71 pounds.

It’s also chock-full of ports, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI 2.1, and a headphone jack. Whether you’re crunching numbers at your desk, or giving a presentation to a conference room full of colleagues, the ThinkPad T14s can quickly interface with most projectors, TVs, and secondary monitors. 

An AMD Ryzen 7 CPU runs the show on the T14s. Paired up with the AMD Radeon GPU, this little taskmaster runs quickly and efficiently. Display wise, the screen isn’t going to win any awards, but Lenovo thought to include a low blue-light mode. If you’re the kind of person who’s always looking at your PC, this preset is a godsend for eye fatigue. We also suggest taking a look at some of our best monitor deals if you’ve been shopping around for a screen that’s easier to see.

We’re big on fingerprint readers, and the ThinkPad T14s features an integrated scanner for quick Power-On functionality. Additional security features include ThinkShield, an end-to-end encryption dashboard, and PrivacyGuard. 

We’d love to tell you how long this offer will last, but we truly don’t know. So, if you’ve been scouring for laptop deals, and need a machine that’s optimized for the workplace, you can purchase the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s for only $2,000!

