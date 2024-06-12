Powerful gaming laptops have huge discounts in the Lenovo flash sale

If you’re looking to grab yourself a great gaming laptop, then you’ll be happy to know that Lenovo is having a flash sale with some really big discounts. In fact, we’ve collected two of our favorite deals below, with both having the same GPU but with some variations in CPU performance and amount of RAM, so you can really dial in the type of laptop you want. That said, if neither of these deals quite do it for you, be sure to check out these other great gaming laptop deals instead.

Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 with RTX 4070 — $1,500, was $2,000

The Legion Pro 5 is a great laptop if you’re looking for something that’s in the mid-to-high-end range, especially with the mobile RT 4070 under the hood, which is roughly equivalent to a desktop RTX 4060. That means you get a solid 1440p performance, which is great if you want to play most modern games. More impressively, the 16-inch screen can hit a whopping 280Hz refresh rate, and while you aren’t likely to hit that without a few graphical compromises, it’s great if you also want to play esports more competitively and can, therefore, prioritize framerates. In a similar vein, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM gives you a lot of versatility, whether you want to game, program, or create CAD stuff.

Legion 7i Gen 9 with RTX 4070 — $1,830, was $2,290

There are a lot of similarities between the Legion 7i and the Legion Pro 7i, and they’re all pretty excellent. That said, this configuration of the Legion 7i is perfect for those who need a lot of CPU performance since it comes with a very impressive Intel Core i9-14900HX, one of the best CPUs on the market. It also comes with the same RTX 4070 GPU as mentioned above, so it has excellent gaming performance, and the 16-inch screen runs a 2560 x 1600 resolution with framerates up to 240Hz, although the more impressive thing is the 500nits of peak brightness. As for the 16GB of RAM, it’s still really excellent and should give you a smooth day-to-day experience.

Editors' Recommendations