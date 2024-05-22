When you think of HP, you may think of some of the world’s best printers, but you’re considerably less likely to think of something that gives you a high-quality gaming and entertainment experience. Yet, with lines like HP’s Omen gaming laptops, that simply isn’t true. If you’ve always been impressed by an HP printer’s solid, sturdy chassis but want a quality gaming experience driven by an RTX 4080, here’s your chance to do so at a discount. The Omen Laptop 17t-cm200 is $600 off while this Memorial Day gaming laptop deal lasts. That brings the laptop down to $2,000 from $2,600, not a bad price at all for an RTX-holding laptop with a good presentation. Check out the laptop over at HP by tapping the button below or keep reading for all the details.

Why you should buy the HP Omen Laptop 17t-cm200

If you know how to buy a gaming laptop, the core stats of the HP Omen Laptop 17t-cm200 alone are probably enough to seal the deal. By default, it has an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. All of these are customizable, however, and you can even upgrade to make this a 4090 laptop for about as much as you’re saving on the deal. Combine all this with the base 17.3-inch 2560 x 1440p anti-glare, low blue light screen and you have an incredible beginning for a quality laptop.

The HP Omen Laptop 17t-cm200 has a sleek presentation with a wide trackpad and colorful full size (with the numpad) keyboard that, in the default configuration, has four RGB backlighting zones and something called “anti-ghosting key technology.” This feature of some HP gaming keyboards ensures that all key presses get registered, even in situations where you’re doing a ton of simultaneous taps, reducing input error.

If you want your HP Omen Laptop 17t-cm200 at $600 off, you should act now to do so as this deal won’t last forever. Just tap the button below to find the base laptop, usually $2,600, brought down to $2,000. Then, if all this HP talk has you itchy for some office equipment, go check out our favorite printer deals of the moment.

