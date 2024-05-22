 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This HP 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $600 off

By
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.
HP

When you think of HP, you may think of some of the world’s best printers, but you’re considerably less likely to think of something that gives you a high-quality gaming and entertainment experience. Yet, with lines like HP’s Omen gaming laptops, that simply isn’t true. If you’ve always been impressed by an HP printer’s solid, sturdy chassis but want a quality gaming experience driven by an RTX 4080, here’s your chance to do so at a discount. The Omen Laptop 17t-cm200 is $600 off while this Memorial Day gaming laptop deal lasts. That brings the laptop down to $2,000 from $2,600, not a bad price at all for an RTX-holding laptop with a good presentation. Check out the laptop over at HP by tapping the button below or keep reading for all the details.

Why you should buy the HP Omen Laptop 17t-cm200

If you know how to buy a gaming laptop, the core stats of the HP Omen Laptop 17t-cm200 alone are probably enough to seal the deal. By default, it has an Intel Core i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. All of these are customizable, however, and you can even upgrade to make this a 4090 laptop for about as much as you’re saving on the deal. Combine all this with the base 17.3-inch 2560 x 1440p anti-glare, low blue light screen and you have an incredible beginning for a quality laptop.

The HP Omen Laptop 17t-cm200 has a sleek presentation with a wide trackpad and colorful full size (with the numpad) keyboard that, in the default configuration, has four RGB backlighting zones and something called “anti-ghosting key technology.” This feature of some HP gaming keyboards ensures that all key presses get registered, even in situations where you’re doing a ton of simultaneous taps, reducing input error.

Related

If you want your HP Omen Laptop 17t-cm200 at $600 off, you should act now to do so as this deal won’t last forever. Just tap the button below to find the base laptop, usually $2,600, brought down to $2,000. Then, if all this HP talk has you itchy for some office equipment, go check out our favorite printer deals of the moment.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Memorial Day gaming PC deals: Get a gaming PC for just $880
Gaming PC on a desk.

Building a PC from scratch can be quite daunting, especially if you don't have a lot of time or tech-savvy to deal with the complexity of picking parts and putting them together. Gaming PCs can be even more complicated, so going for a pre-made gaming PC makes a lot of sense. While it is true you can save a little extra by putting parts together yourself, these early Memorial Day deals can save you quite a bit of money and may even exceed the savings you would have gotten by doing it yourself. Of course, if you don't quite find what you're looking for here, you can check some of these other great gaming PC deals too.
Best Gaming PC (Intel) Memorial Day Deals

Intel is probably one of the most well-known CPU brands, and there are actually quite a lot of options out there when it comes to variety in specs. So, whether you're looking for a more budget-oriented build for playing simple and older games, or want something super high-end, you'll find something here.

Read more
Get this HP 17-inch laptop for $300 instead of the usual $660
The HP 17-inch laptop against a white background.

Seventeen-inch laptops toe the line between portability and size, making them more expensive than your average laptop. Some of the best 17-inch laptops can easily cost you thousands of dollars. Luckily, there HP has come up with a very budget-friendly solution in the form of the HP laptop 17z, and while it's not one of the best laptops on the market, it is an excellent budget-oriented choice for a 17-inch laptop. Even better, HP currently discounts it down to $300 from the usual $560 price tag, which is a significant $260 off.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z
As the name implies, the HP Laptop 17z has a large 17.3-inch screen running a 1920 x 1080 resolution and can hit a peak brightness of 250nits, which isn't a lot, but it's good enough for a well-lit room, especially with its anti-glare coating. You could potentially upgrade to a touch version of the screen for $30, but since it would knock the resolution down to 1600 x 900, it's not worth it, especially with a larger 17.3-inch screen. What will be worth the upgrade is taking the networking option from the Wi-Fi5 and Bluetooth 4.2 standard up to the Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 standard for an extra $20, which will make sure your laptop has a strong connection for streaming or doing online meetings and will be future-proof for at least the next 5-6 years.

Read more
Usually $1,500, this HP gaming PC with an RTX 4070 is $800 today
The HP Omen 40L sitting on a coffee table.

While gaming laptops tend to get all the love and attention these days, that doesn't mean that the gaming desktop market hasn't also been booming quite significantly. It used to be that you had to build your PC from scratch or buy from a boutique seller, but now even the big brands have gotten into the pre-built gaming PC market. One great example is the Omen 40L gaming desktop from HP, with this entry-level configuration going for just $800 rather than the usual $1,500, which amounts to a whopping $700 discount.

Why you should buy the OMEN 40L Gaming Desktop
The Omen 40L has a lot of configurations to pick from, and while they aren't all a great deal, this one starts on an excellent foundation. At the heart of the build is an RTX 4060, an excellent 1080p GPU that should handle most modern games just fine with high graphical fidelity and above 100 frames per second. That said, you can do quite a few upgrades in the Customizer, and probably one of the better options would be the RTX 4060 Ti for an extra $160, although if you're willing to spend all of the discount, you could also potentially go for an RTX 4080 for $990.

Read more