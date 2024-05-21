 Skip to main content
Best MacBook Memorial Day deals: MacBook Air and MacBook Pro

By

Memorial Day often means we see some great laptop deals, and right now we’re already seeing some excellent early Memorial Day discounts on MacBooks. If you’re keen to snap up one of the best MacBooks for less, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. Apple is one of the best laptop brands around, so MacBooks are a great investment made even better when you can buy one for a discount. If you’re keen to check out the deals, keep reading while we take you through our highlights.

Best MacBook Air Memorial Day deals

The M3 MacBook Air in front of a window.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

There are a few different MacBook Airs around these days with the latest MacBook Air (M3), followed by the MacBook Air (M2), and older but still competent MacBook Air (M1). Whichever one you go for, you’re getting a lightweight yet speedy device which can keep up with your busy days. Here are the best MacBook Air Memorial Day deals we’ve spotted so far.

  • MacBook Air 13.6-inch with M2/8GB RAM/256GB SSD —
  • MacBook Air 13.6-inch with M3/8GB RAM/256GB SSD —
  • MacBook Air 13.6-inch with M2/8GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • MacBook Air 15-inch with M2/8GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • MacBook Air 13-inch with M3/8GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • MacBook Air 13-inch with M3/16GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • MacBook Air 15-inch with M2/16GB RAM/1TB SSD —

Best MacBook Pro Memorial Day deals

An open MacBook Pro on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

The MacBook Pro range is designed with high-end professionals in mind. We’re talking video editors, content creators, and anyone who needs to push the potential of their laptop hard. At the moment, the MacBook Pro range consists of the likes of the MacBook Pro M3, the MacBook Pro M2, and the MacBook Pro M1. Not everyone needs the fastest and latest model with many different discounts available as part of the early Memorial Day deals going on right now. We’ve picked out the best MacBook Pro Memorial Day deals currently available.

  • MacBook Pro 14.2-inch with M3/8GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • MacBook Pro 13.3-inch with M2/24GB RAM/1TB SSD —
  • MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3/8GB RAM/1TB SSD —
  • MacBook Pro 14.2-inch with M3 Pro/18GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • MacBook Pro 16.2-inch with M2 Pro/16GB RAM/512GB SSD —
  • MacBook Pro 16.2-inch with M3 Max/36GB RAM/1TB SSD —

Lenovo’s Memorial Day Sale just started — 6 laptop deals I’d shop
Various programs being used on the ThinkPad P16s Gen 2 Mobile Workstation.

Mother's Day is just barely behind us and we're already seeing Memorial Day sales. This year's Memorial Day is not until the 27th, but if you're excited to start shopping (or just really want a laptop) now is a great time to shop Lenovo. Lenovo is considered one of the best laptop brands of 2024, prized for both their longstanding commitment to durability and reliability in lines like ThinkPad and IdeaPad as well as more recent forays into extra-portable laptops and some of the best 2-in-1 laptops. As their Memorial Day sale is on, which laptops from their lineup should you consider purchasing? Here are our six favorites, presented to you from the most affordable to the most expensive after sale prices have been applied.
Yoga 6 with Fabric Top Cover — $545, was $860

This 13-inch laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage has something unique on its backside: A fabric top cover. It's a stain-resistant fabric that will bring a unique look and soft feel to the top of your laptop and will give the people that cover their laptop tops with stickers a run for their money in the uniqueness department. If you're a gamer, you'll also appreciate the 3 months of Xbox Game Pass that come with your purchase.

Read more
Dell laptop flash sale: 7 deals I’d shop now starting at $300
The Dell XPS 13 in front of a window.

Dell has a huge flash sale going on right now with some fantastic laptop deals that are worth checking out. With so many different models coming from one of the best laptop brands, it’s hard to know where to begin, so we’ve picked out a handful of highlights. These include budget laptops as well as gaming devices and high-end powerhouses. Take a look below at everything we have to say about them.
Dell Inspiron 14 -- $300, was $500

Designed to be inexpensive yet practical, the Dell Inspiron 14 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. At this price, it’s not unusual to see eMMC storage so it’s great to see the faster SSD method here. It also has a 14-inch full HD screen with 1920 x 1080 resolution and anti-glare properties. The laptop is lightweight yet power-efficient with fan-less thermals so there’s less noise. It also has useful extras like a Qualcomm AI Engine for its webcam so it can correct gaze, suppress unwanted sound, and even blur backgrounds. Up to 16 hours of battery life keeps it ticking along all day.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Save on the Dell XPS 14, MacBook Pro 16 and more
The Dell XPS 14 on a white table with the screen open.

If you've mostly been using a desktop computer and are thinking of switching to a laptop, you'll be happy to know that laptop tech has advanced a lot in the last few years. In fact, some of the best laptops can compete with desktops, especially with so many of the best laptop brands getting into the game and bringing in their considerable resources. Luckily, there are a ton of great deals to be had when it comes to laptops, whether you want something entry-level or something high-end that can act as a desktop replacement.
We've pulled this list from all the best brands, so you'll find HP laptop deals, Dell laptop deals, Acer laptop deals, Lenovo laptop deals and more. They run the gamut from Chromebook deals and 2-in-1 laptop deals to powerful gaming laptop deals.

HP Chromebook 14a -- $300, was $370

Read more