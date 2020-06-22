This past weekend was the official kickoff of summer. While the longest day of the year is behind us, there’s still an entire season of sunny, sticky days ahead (hopefully someplace air-conditioned). It was also Father’s Day, and retailers are spinning to get rid of items left on the shelves before the next big sale weekend: July 4. To make sure you spend the rest of June with the best tech and gear, at the best prices, we’ve searched out the ten deals in the Best Buy 4-Day Sale.

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) — $70, was $100

Alexa has upped her game. For its third generation of smart speakers, Amazon invested in both its look and sound. When we’re making breakfast or coming home from work, it’s the latter of these we really care about, which the company clearly noticed, making this version powered by Dolby to play 360-degree audio (for clearer sound and way better bass response). Amazon also worked on the personalization, so that you can use the built-in equalizer to tell your speaker the differences you want to hear in your music, versus your podcasts versus your gameplay. And of course, there’s Alexa, who’s getting smarter and more precise every day.

Powerbeats Pro — $200, was $250

Earlier this year, when Apple came out with its less-than-amazing new AirPods, Beats By Dre responded with its new Powerbeats Pro series, a callback to their earlier, sportier era — but with a way sleeker design. The sporty callback wasn’t just about its look (which was tweaked and slimmed down so that you don’t look like you’re headed to the gym every time you wear them), it was about the secure fit, earhooks and all, which ultimately keep these earphones where they need to be. They’ve put some work into the sound, dimming the harmonic distortion way down (don’t worry; there’s still plenty of bass capacity) and they added an H1 chip for seamless pairing. They’re water-resistant (you can splash but don’t take them swimming), and, perhaps best of all, these lead the pack in battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2 — $250, was $330

This is a steal on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, in Space Gray, especially if your needs are met with 32GB, which is still plenty of storage. Compared to the previous version, the 10.2-inch screen is a nice jump, in terms of what we can see. In terms of an engine, the tablet’s A10 Fusion processor is still plenty fast; working with multiple apps open will present no challenge at all. And, while Apple stuck with TouchID for this version, but added support for the Smart Connector so you can use it with Apple’s Smart Keyboard (sold separately), which is a lifesaver on work projects. Bonus: it’s got a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure—which is better for the earth, and doesn’t look to shabby either.

49-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $300, was $320

It’s not the biggest discount in the world, but just try to find a 4K TV of this size out there anywhere else for $300. LG’s 49-inch 4K UHD smart LED TV offers an amazingly high-resolution display, and its true color accuracy makes sure that your images will keep their brightness, tones, and subtleties, no matter from which angle you’re watching from. There are HDMI ports for your gaming consoles, integrated Wi-Fi, and apps. But the real treat here, for the price, is the 4K, which essentially quadruples the pixels in your old HD TV, for a total of about 8.3 million.

Dyson Cool Link Tower Air Purifier — $350, was $500

The fact is, we’re spending more time inside than ever, and the nice weather of summer might not change that. Thankfully, Best Buy is offering $150 off the Dyson TP02 Pure Cool Link Tower 400 square foot air purifier, to keep your mouth and nostrils clear of impurities during this heady time and hot summer. Breath easier as this ultra-quiet Pure Cool purifier — with a dimming LED display and integrated fan — removes up to 99.97% of allergens (filter sold separately). Designed for your bedroom, and to pick up particles as small as 0.3 microns, this is your ultimate stealth weapon against including pollen, mold, dust, and pet dander. Breathe easy and sleep tight, with this purifier by your side.

Arlo Pro 2 4-Camera Security System — $400, was $450

Home security cameras are a fast-growing market in the U.S., with more than a fifth of Americans using them for protection (and making sure those Amazon packages aren’t swiped). This Arlo – Pro 2, Indoor/Outdoor Wireless 1080p Security Camera System, in white, comes with four cameras, and we rate it among the best security cams you can buy. The Arlo Pro 2 has everything we’ve come to expect in these cameras (motion detection, sound detection, night vision, two-way audio), but also an advanced geofencing and scheduling system, which work seamlessly together, giving you peace of mind when you’re away from home, even for just a couple hours.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 — $599, was $959

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is an amazing solution to the wants of both a tablet and a laptop. It has an Intel 10th-generation Core i5 processor, 8GB memory, and 128GB of SSD storage. Altogether, this means it will be a quick, reliable, and contemporary machine, jam-packed with current tech. The previous Surface Pro was working with way less processing power; the addition of Intel’s 10th-gen Core i5 processor will double the speed. Microsoft knocked up the graphics card and finally added a USB-C port. But the feature we love most is the 12.3-inch touchscreen, which lets you alternate between laptop and tablet functions, depending on your needs of the moment. If you’re prepping materials for a meeting, you’ve got that laptop capability; if you’re just going through emails or maybe browsing through Netflix, you’ve got your tablet. It’s up to you!

Apple MacBook Air — $900, was $1,000

When Apple relaunched its newest version of the MacBook Air, it tackled the main areas of complaints users had from the last one: Its price and the keyboard. The price is obviously better than ever, but what’s new here is an even sharper retina display, a more compact body, and, finally, Touch ID. On top of these improvements, the latest Air comes with a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics, 8GB of memory, wider stereo sound than before, USB Type-C ports and up to 11 hours of battery. The Air doesn’t have the computing power of a Pro, but if you’re looking for a laptop for more basic tasks, this is a gorgeous, light, affordable option. Now more affordable than ever.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 Laptop — $900, was $1,000

This is a gamer’s dream, at a dreamy price. Now, the Asus 15.6-inch laptop is a bit of a tank — this isn’t a MacBook Air here — but you’re paying for performance, not sleekness. For less than $900 you get 1920 x 1080 resolution for the clearest, most colorful picture; the amazingly powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor with machine intelligence, 8GB system memory so that you can multitask with the best of them, a graphics engine to rival anyone, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 for a total tear-free experience. If gaming is your mission, this is your weapon of choice.

65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV” — $950, was $1,000

Now is the time to upgrade to a 4K TV. The selection has never been better and the new generation of OLED TVs and QLED TVs is pushing 4K Ultra HD to some amazingly affordable places. This one features Quantum Dot technology which provides just incredible images; the technology produces over a billion colors that keep your images looking more real than real life, no matter how bright the scene. It applies a dual-LED system to manage all the contrast that your shows, sports, or games can throw at it.

