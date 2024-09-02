Best Buy has the best Labor Day MacBook Air deal so far

If you’ve been looking forward to this year’s Labor Day laptop sales because you were hoping to score an excellent deal for a MacBook, here’s an offer from Best Buy that you won’t want to miss — the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 for only $799, following a $200 discount on its original price of $999. That’s fantastic price for this powerful device, but you’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested because we’re not sure if stocks will still be available by the end of the holiday.

Why you should buy the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2

The Apple MacBook Air M2 isn’t the latest model of the popular laptop as the Apple MacBook Air M3 was released earlier this year, but its 13.6-inch version retains its spot in our list of the best MacBooks as “the MacBook for everyone.” With its price, which is currently even cheaper for Labor Day, it’s an outstanding choice for a budget MacBook. In fact, in our Apple MacBook Air M2 versus Apple MacBook Air M3 comparison, the Apple MacBook Air M2 makes a case as the better option because of the value that you’ll get from its lower cost, especially since most people may not need the extra GPU performance and multi-display support that you’ll get with the Apple MacBook Air M3.

The design of the Apple MacBook Air M2 with a uniform thickness makes it look similar to the Apple MacBook Pro, and it uses a fanless design that allows the laptop to remain completely silent. This is possible though the efficiency of Apple’s M2 chip, which also provides amazing performance with an 8-core CPU, an 8-core GPU, and 8GB of RAM. The device’s 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is downright gorgeous, and it can last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

You’ve got some options for Labor Day MacBook deals among the Labor Day sales of the various retailers, but the most attractive offer is currently from Best Buy with its $200 discount for the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2. With these savings, you’ll only have to pay $799 for the laptop instead of $999, but only if you act fast. There’s a chance that stocks run out sooner than you think, so if you think the 13.6-inch Apple MacBook Air M2 is perfect as your next device, we highly recommend completing your purchase of it as soon as you can.