Shoppers are getting another chance to take advantage of early Best Buy Black Friday deals in a three-day flash sale that the retailer just rolled out. There are discounts on a wide range of products, including TVs and laptops — you’ll surely come across an offer that will catch your attention if you take the time to browse.

With Best Buy’s flash sale, you don’t have to wait for the Black Friday deals on the shopping holiday itself, which will let you avoid the chaos that’s expected to happen both in physical and online stores. We’ve rounded up the best offers that you can take advantage of right now, but feel free to look around as well for more bargains.

Ring Video Doorbell — $60, was $100

Add an extra layer of security to your home with the Ring Video Doorbell, which will let you see, hear, and speak with people outside your front door through the Ring app on your smartphone or other smart home devices. The video doorbell takes HD quality videos, and with infrared night vision, it won’t have any problem recording in the dark. You may choose to receive real-time mobile notifications whenever there’s someone outside the house, and customize motion zone settings so that the Ring Video Doorbell will focus on specific areas. It runs on a built-in, rechargeable battery, so installation is easy because you won’t have to deal with wires.

Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook — $99, was $179

Shoppers who need a reliable but affordable laptop should consider Black Friday Chromebook deals, like Best Buy’s offer for the Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook. The device is a 2-in-1 laptop that can transform from laptop to tablet by folding the keyboard all the way behind its 11.6-inch touchscreen with HD resolution. It’s powered by the entry-level MediaTek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM, but because of the web-dependent Chrome OS that’s behind all Chromebooks, you’ll still get quick startups and snappy performance. The Chromebook also features a built-in HD webcam with a microphone, if you’re planning to use it for video calls and online meetings.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i — $100, was $250

You’ll be able to afford dependable machines through Best Buy’s Black Friday laptop deals, which currently include an offer for the Lenovo IdeaPad 1i. It’s more than enough for basic tasks such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and making simple presentations with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The laptop features a 14-inch HD screen, a built-in webcam with a privacy shutter and a dual-array microphone, and a 64GB eMMC for storage with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed.

Fitbit Versa 4 — $150, was $230

The Fitbit Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that can track more than 40 exercise modes and monitor health metrics such as your heart rate and your sleeping habits. The wearable device can last more than six days on a single charge, and it’s built to stay comfortable on your wrist for all-day wearing. Between the Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Versa 3, the changes include the reintroduction of a physical button, a slimmer design, and improved software. Every purchase of the smartwatch also comes with a six-month Fitbit Premium membership, which will provide you with a Daily Readiness Score, fitness programs, advanced insights, and more benefits to help you in your fitness journey.

TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K TV — $250, was $340

With Best Buy’s Black Friday TV deals, you’ll be able to purchase affordable TVs like the 50-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for even cheaper. You’ll bring the theater into your living room with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, plus High Dynamic Range that provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just high resolution, according to our 4K TV buying guide. The TV runs on the Roku platform, which offers a simple but customizable home screen, as well as access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix and Disney+.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $450, was $650

If you want a bigger screen for your home theater setup, check out the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It will be like watching the movies from the comfort of your living room because of the combination of 4K Ultra HD resolution, High Dynamic Range, and DTS Studio Sound. The TV features Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which not only provides access to all the popular streaming services, but also enables the Alexa Voice Remote that will let you use voice commands for functions such as controlling playback, searching for content, and switching input sources.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K TV — $580, was $850

If our guide on what size TV to buy says you’ve got enough space for a 75-inch screen, then you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s offer for the Samsung TU690T Series 4K TV. You’ll enjoy crisp details and lifelike colors because of its 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range support, while Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K can upgrade everything that you watch to 4K quality. It’s also a smart TV with Samsung’s Tizen platform onboard, and it’s compatible with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant for easy operation using voice commands.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop — $1,000, was $1,500

Enjoy the best PC games at their highest settings by investing in the Acer Predator Helios 300, which is currently part of Best Buy’s Black Friday gaming laptop deals. The machine is ready to run tomorrow’s video games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as enough for most gamers. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology to address screen tearing and stuttering.

LG 65-inch C2 Series OLED Evo 4K TV — $1,700, was $2,100

The LG C2 Series OLED Evo 4K TV is among the best TVs and is another home run from one of the best TV brands. You’ll get 4K Ultra HD resolution for the sharpest details, AI Picture Pro 4K that automatically enhances what you’re watching, and Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Playing video games will be smooth as the TV supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and you’ll be able to enjoy the apps of your preferred streaming services through LG’s webOS platform.

