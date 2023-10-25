 Skip to main content
Shoppers usually turn to Chromebooks as cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, but these Chrome OS-powered devices are quickly becoming more reliable and versatile. If you’re interested, you should check out these early Black Friday Chromebook deals that we’ve come across, so you can complete your purchase well before the chaos that the shopping holiday will bring. Take a look at the following offers, and once something catches your attention, add the Chromebook to your cart and check out immediately.

HP Chromebook x360 — $199, was $329

HP Chromebook x360 14c tent stand.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The HP Chromebook x360 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for basic functions like doing online research and typing documents. The Chromebook is also a 2-in-1 laptop, as the 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch HD touchscreen allows its to transform from laptop mode to tablet mode. The device comes with a 64GB hard drive, which you can supplement with Google Drive for extra storage.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook — $330, was $440

15 inch Lenovo Chromebook 3i on a white background.
Lenovo

The Lenovo 3i Chromebook is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, so it can handle your day-to-day activities, and it comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. The Chromebook is also equipped with a 128GB eMMC for storage, which is relatively large, but if it’s not enough for you, consider signing up for cloud storage services.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 — $349, was $379

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is in our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops as an incredibly affordable Chromebook that offers the versatility of switching between laptop mode and tablet mode. This is possible through a detachable keyboard that also functions as a protective cover for its 11-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution. Inside the Chromebook are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, alongside a 128GB eMMC for storage.

HP Chromebook 15a Plus — $349, was $499

The HP Chromebook 15a Plus on a white background.
HP

The performance of the HP Chromebook 15a Plus moves closer to Windows 11-powered laptops with its Intel Core i3-N305 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The Chromebook features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and a 128GB UFS to store your files, and it comes with a variety of built-in Google apps that will help increase your productivity.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $469, was $499

The new Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 sitting on a desk.
Digital Trends Graphic/Andrej Lisakov/Unsplash / Digital Trends

With a bright and colorful 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen featuring Full HD resolution, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is included in our list of the best Chromebooks as the best OLED Chromebook. It’s not just about the display though, as the Chromebook also performs smoothly with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll also have a 128GB eMMC where you can save your documents.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, Surface Laptop 5 prices slashed
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, the two latest generations in their line of stylish and powerful laptops, are currently on sale from Best Buy. If you're looking for laptop deals, you should definitely consider these offers, as the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is going for $700 instead of $900 following a $200 discount while the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is down to $1,000 from $1,300 for $300 in savings. You're going to have to act fast if you're interested in either of these Surface Laptop deals though, as we're not sure when their prices will return to normal.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 -- $700, was $900

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is the previous-generation edition of the device, but it holds up well with its AMD Ryzen 5 4680U Microsoft Surface Edition processor, AMD Radeon Vega 9 Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen that's bright and colorful, which will make working on your projects easy on the eyes, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 256GB SSD. If you'll often use the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 while on the go, you will appreciate its battery life of up to 19 hours on a single charge, and with Fast Charging technology, you can get its battery from zero to 80% after just an hour of being plugged in. You'll also be able to join online meetings with its 720p HD camera with dual far-field Studio Mics.

Best Buy’s Black Friday sale probably starts earlier than you thought
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy just unveiled its plan for Black Friday 2023, and it involves ways for customers to get exclusive deals before the big rush. The biggest piece of news from the press release is that Black Friday deals are starting as early as October 27, three whole weeks before the official date of Black Friday. However, there are some caveats.

Best Buy is going to slowly unroll its Black Friday sales in three major stages. The first stage is called the Black Friday Early Access Sale for Members and runs from October 27 to 29. In order to get access to these deals you will have to be a member of the My Best Buy program. This is Best Buy's version of a Prime Membership. My Best Buy members get two-day shipping, access to product drops earlier than everyone else, and exclusive deals like this Black Friday event. The base plan costs $50 per year. This phase of the sale is very similar to the Prime Big Deal Days event that happened in early October.

6 early Black Friday TV deals you can shop today — from $270
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

Black Friday is right around the corner, but you don't have to wait for the shopping holiday to enjoy massive discounts on TV deals. Whether you want a basic screen or you're planning to purchase a high-end display, there's an offer out there for you if you take the time to look. To make it easier for you, we've gathered our favorite bargains below. If one of them catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately because there's no telling when stocks will run out.
TCL 50-inch Q5 4K QLED TV -- $270, was $400

For a relatively affordable TV with a decent-sized display and 4K Ultra HD resolution, go for the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. It features QLED technology, which adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV's LED backlight for the ability to display more colors with greater accuracy and incredible brightness. The 55-inch screen supports all of the advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X, and you can access all of the popular streaming services because it's powered by Google TV.

