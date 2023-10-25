Shoppers usually turn to Chromebooks as cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops, but these Chrome OS-powered devices are quickly becoming more reliable and versatile. If you’re interested, you should check out these early Black Friday Chromebook deals that we’ve come across, so you can complete your purchase well before the chaos that the shopping holiday will bring. Take a look at the following offers, and once something catches your attention, add the Chromebook to your cart and check out immediately.

HP Chromebook x360 — $199, was $329

The HP Chromebook x360 is equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for basic functions like doing online research and typing documents. The Chromebook is also a 2-in-1 laptop, as the 360-degree hinges on its 14-inch HD touchscreen allows its to transform from laptop mode to tablet mode. The device comes with a 64GB hard drive, which you can supplement with Google Drive for extra storage.

Lenovo 3i Chromebook — $330, was $440

The Lenovo 3i Chromebook is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, so it can handle your day-to-day activities, and it comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. The Chromebook is also equipped with a 128GB eMMC for storage, which is relatively large, but if it’s not enough for you, consider signing up for cloud storage services.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 — $349, was $379

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is in our roundup of the best 2-in-1 laptops as an incredibly affordable Chromebook that offers the versatility of switching between laptop mode and tablet mode. This is possible through a detachable keyboard that also functions as a protective cover for its 11-inch touchscreen with 2K resolution. Inside the Chromebook are the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, alongside a 128GB eMMC for storage.

HP Chromebook 15a Plus — $349, was $499

The performance of the HP Chromebook 15a Plus moves closer to Windows 11-powered laptops with its Intel Core i3-N305 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The Chromebook features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and a 128GB UFS to store your files, and it comes with a variety of built-in Google apps that will help increase your productivity.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 — $469, was $499

With a bright and colorful 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen featuring Full HD resolution, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is included in our list of the best Chromebooks as the best OLED Chromebook. It’s not just about the display though, as the Chromebook also performs smoothly with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, integrated Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You’ll also have a 128GB eMMC where you can save your documents.

