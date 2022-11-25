Best Black Friday TV Deals: Save on LG, Samsung , Sony

The Black Friday deals are here. That means that whether you’re aiming to upgrade your primary home theater setup, add a second TV to another room, or buy a cheap TV for a kitchen or bedroom, the time to buy is right now. Everything from budget TVs to high-end OLED displays from top brands like LG and Sony are on sale right now, but with so many retailers competing to lure in early Black Friday shoppers, there’s a lot to sort through. Worry not — we’ve already done the heavy lifting for you, and have rounded up all the best Black Friday TV deals below so you can dive right in.

Top 5 Black Friday TV Deals

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV — $250, was $400

Insignia is Best Buy’s in-house TV brand and another maker of high-value Fire TVs. The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a fine option for anyone looking for a cheap 50-inch TV; at this size, it’d work just fine as a smaller living room television or a larger bedroom TV, depending on what you need it for. Like the Toshiba, the Insignia 4K TV runs on the Fire TV OS to make streaming easy, but this one has a proper 4K resolution so you can enjoy your shows and movies at up to an Ultra HD resolution. It also has HDR10 support, allowing you to take advantage of the increased color and contrast range of HDR TV content. And, like many Fire TVs, it comes with Amazon’s Alexa voice AI assistant built right in.

Hisense 65-inch A6 Series 4K Google TV — $370, was $420

Moving up in size a bit to 65 inches, this Hisense A6 Series Google TV is a great pick for a living room. If you’re still figuring out what size TV you should buy, know that 65-inch televisions are quickly becoming the norm for living rooms and similar “movie room” spaces, and the Hisense A6 Series proves you don’t have to spend a lot to get there. This updated 2022 model features the Google TV streaming interface and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10, so you’re covered with the latest high dynamic range standards. Dolby Vision Game and Game Mode Plus also make this a solid cheap TV for gaming, and with the included voice remote, you can enjoy hands-free control as this Google TV comes with Google Assistant built in.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series QLED 4K Google TV — $500, was $600

If you can stretch your budget a bit, then it’s time to consider getting a QLED TV. These televisions feature a quantum-dot layer laid over the LED panel that amplifies color and light, creating a more vibrant and brighter picture that’s better for daytime viewing (if you’ve got a living room where a lot of sunlight comes in, take note). TCL is a value leader in the QLED space, an this 65-inch 5-Series 4K Google TV is a very affordable option. It features local dimming for improved contrast, the HDR Pro Pack that supports all the top high dynamic range formats including Dolby Vision, an Auto Game Mode, and hands-free control with built-in Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant and the included voice remote. It’s the 2021 model, but if you don’t need all the latest bells and whistles, this is one of the best Black Friday TV deals on a quantum-dot panel.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T Series 4K Tizen TV — $580, was $850

Samsung ranks high among the best TV brands, competing aggressively with other top names like Sony and LG. That’s not to say you have to pay a fortune to get a Samsung TV, even a big-screen one like this 75-inch number. The Samsung TU690T Series 4K Tizen TV is truly fit for those building a home cinema on a budget, with its 75-inch panel being what Samsung calls a PurColor Crystal Display powered by a Crystal Processor 4K. The TV also runs on Samsung’s Tizen smart software platform, offering support for HDR10+ (although not for Dolby Vision, unfortunately), upscaling for older non-4K media, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant.

LG 65-inch B2 Series OLED 4K WebOS TV — $1,300, was $1,900

If we’re being totally honest, serious home cinephiles shouldn’t be looking at anything other than an OLED TV today. This panel technology, pioneered by LG, uses self-lit pixels rather than traditional backlighting to create unrivaled color accuracy and nearly perfect contrast levels. They’re pricey, but less so than they were, and the LG B2 Series represents a more affordable alternative to some of the higher-end OLED TVs the brand makes. It doesn’t cut too many corners, though: The LG B2 OLED TV features a 120Hz refresh rate along with support for the latest HDR formats including Dolby Vision. Gamers will also appreciate features like HDMI 2.1 connectivity, variable refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, and LG’s Auto Game Mode.

More Black Friday TV Deals

Live Last updated November 25, 2022 12:59 AM

The liveblog has ended. No liveblog updates yet. Load more

Editors' Recommendations