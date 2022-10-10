October Prime Day, officially called the Amazon Early Access Sale, has stirred up online shopping activity with a second round of Prime Day deals this year, pushing rival retailers like Walmart and Dell to counter with their Walmart Rollback Sale and Dell Prime Day sale, respectively. Amazon’s event won’t start until tomorrow, October 11, but you can already start your shopping by taking a look at the wide range of offers across all the popular retailers. To show you what kind of bargain prices you’ll encounter, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available right now.

Apple AirPods (2nd-generation) — $90, was $159

The third-generation Apple AirPods were released last year, but the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a worthwhile purchase from Prime Day AirPods deals, especially if you’re on a tight budget. They’re very easy to set up with your Apple devices, and they automatically connect whenever they’re in range. The wireless earbuds can last up to five hours on a single charge, and with the juice from the charging case, they can last for more than 24 hours. You can also access Apple’s Siri through the AirPods — you just have to say, “Hey Siri.”

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $98, was $199

A Chromebook is a laptop that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which relies on web-based apps instead of installed software for fast performance, even on low-end hardware. This is what you’ll experience with the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, which maximizes the AMD A4 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with an 11.6-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 10 hours, and a 32GB hard drive.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop — $280, was $330

You can buy a laptop even when you’re short on cash through Prime Day laptop deals like Dell’s offer for the Dell Inspiron 15. With its Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 605, and 4GB of RAM, it’s more than enough if you’re only planning to use the device for basic tasks such as checking emails, doing online research, and watching streaming content. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch HD screen, a 128GB solid-state drive (SSD) with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed, and Dell’s ComfortView technology that reduces blue light emissions that are harmful to your eyes.

Apple iPad 2021 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $299, was $329

In the tablet space, there’s no device as popular as Apple’s iPad, which is why Prime Day iPad deals are always in high demand. The 2021 Apple iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display that provides gorgeous colors and sharp visuals, powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chip for quick performance even when using demanding apps like games and video editors. The iPad will let you take advantage of iPadOS 15 and the upcoming iPadOS 16, and it can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, so you can keep using it while you’re on the go.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV — $450, was $650

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to be able to enjoy the 4K quality offered by the best TVs on massive displays, as there are options like the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. The 4K Ultra HD resolution of the TV’s 70-inch screen combines with DTS Studio Sound, which creates realistic audio for an immersive cinematic experience within your own living room. The 4K TV features Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which grants easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video and enables voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa through the Alexa Voice Remote.

Dell XPS 13 laptop — $900, was $1,450

The top spot of Digital Trends’ best laptops has been occupied by different versions of the Dell XPS 13 for a while now, and it looks like it will stay there for the foreseeable future. The Dell XPS 13 comes with an iconic bezel-less design for its 13.3-inch Ultra HD display, with powerful performance from its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, and it won’t overheat after several hours of usage due to dual fans and heat pipes that keep its temperature in check.

Editors' Recommendations