Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale: Save on laptops and more

With Amazon’s Early Access Sale — which most people are referring to as the October Prime Day — set to launch, Dell will try to draw shoppers’ attention away from the Prime Day deals with its Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale. It will also be going up against the Walmart Rollback Sale, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Dell as it’s rolling out eye-catching discounts on laptops and gaming PCs, among other products.

The Dell Black Friday Pricing Sale offers an early glimpse at what you can expect from Dell’s Black Friday deals. We’re not sure if these devices’ prices will go lower on the highly anticipated shopping holiday, but if you need a new machine, you won’t regret making your purchase right now. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals that are available from Dell — don’t waste time because we’re not sure when the discounts will end.

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop — $280, was $330

You’ll find all kinds of cheap options from Prime Day laptop deals, but Dell is also offering low-priced but reliable laptops like the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s enough for basic functions with its Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 605, and 4GB of RAM. It’s got Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 128GB SSD, and the laptop’s 15.6-inch HD screen is great for both working on documents and watching streaming content.

Dell Inspiron 16 Laptop — $530, was $750

The Dell Inspiron 16 isn’t just the larger counterpart of the Dell Inspiron 15 with a 16-inch Full HD+ screen, but it also features upgraded components with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide says is the sweet spot for most users. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, pre-installed in a 512GB SSD that will provide ample storage to install all your necessary software.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $829, was $999

Variants of the Dell XPS 13 have stayed on top of Digital Trends’ best laptops for a while, and for good reason. The laptop’s bezel-less design surrounding its 13.4-inch Full HD screen has spread to every kind of electronic device with a screen, and its thin body makes it very portable. The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t just look good though, as it also offers terrific performance with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM onboard, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $900, was $1,150

Gaming laptops don’t come cheap, so when you see a device like the Dell G15 gaming laptop on sale from Dell’s Black Friday Pricing Sale or Prime Day gaming laptop deals, you shouldn’t ignore it. With this device in your hands, you’ll be able to play all the modern PC games as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. You’ll be able to install several games in its 512GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home, and you can appreciate the graphics of today’s video games through its 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop — $950, was $1,500

For gamers with a lifestyle that better matches up with playing on a gaming PC, the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop could be the machine for you. It won’t have trouble running the latest games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, and you have enough space for several titles on its 512GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so after hooking it up with all the necessary peripherals, you can get started installing games on the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop.

