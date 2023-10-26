Some Black Friday deals have started early with some particularly good gaming PC deals going on. If you’re in the market for a new rig for your games room, keep reading while we guide you through the best early Black Friday gaming PC deals. Currently, there are some great offers for those keeping costs down as well as anyone seeking a truly high-end gaming desktop. Here’s what’s out there.

HP Victus 15L — $980, was $1,400

The HP Victus 15L has some great hardware for the price. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory. It also has two hard drives — 512GB of SSD storage along with 1TB of regular hard drive storage for files that don’t need to be accessed so rapidly. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card ensures you can play all the games you might wish to play. A neat looking tower unit, there are plenty of USB ports along with options to control RGB lighting via the Omen Gaming Hub. It’s a great entry point to PC gaming.

HP Omen 45L — $1,600, was $2,150

The HP Omen 45L is a pretty powerful gaming PC for the price. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 16GB of Kingston Fury DDR5 RAM. 1TB of SSD storage means no shortage of space for installing all your favorite games while there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card for ensuring graphical quality is great. A liquid cooler radiator helps cool down the CPU by pulling in cold air from the surrounding environment while the Omen Gaming Hub allows you to control hardware as well as lighting. It’s a pretty stylish looking rig to add to your home too.

Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop — $1,800, was $2,050

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop has a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor teamed up with 32GB of memory and a massive 2TB of SSD storage. Its graphics card is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s more than capable of playing the latest games. It looks great with a newer design that means you get efficient airflow that also runs quietly. The Alienware Command Center software that is included ensures you can change the RGB lighting or even overclock certain components.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 — $2,350, was $2,990

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8 looks seriously stylish and offers some great hardware. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with a massive 32GB of memory. 1TB of SSD storage means you won’t run out of room any time soon while there’s the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. The system is expertly air cooled while there are plenty of USB ports and RGB lighting.

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop — $3,400, was $3,900

Alienware develop many of the best gaming desktops with the Alienware Aurora R15 a particularly tempting proposition. It’s kitted out with a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor along with 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. The graphics card involved is a fantastic one — the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with 24GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s perfect for playing all the latest games at the best detail level. It also has better cooling than previous models thanks to hexagonal side vents and five 120mm fans. Looking great with customizable AlienFX lighting, it’s hard to beat this system if you can afford it.

Editors' Recommendations