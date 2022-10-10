The Walmart Rollback Sale is here, just in time to go up against the Amazon Early Access Sale, which is being referred to as the October Prime Day and starts tomorrow. While the Prime Day deals on offer the second time around this year will surely generate a lot of interest, Walmart will try to draw shoppers away from Amazon with its own price cuts for devices such as laptops, TVs, smartwatches, and much more.

Walmart rolled out all kinds of discounts across the different product categories, so it may get overwhelming if you’re going to take a look around. To help you out, we’ve gathered five of the best deals in this year’s edition of the Walmart Rollback Sale. You’re going to want to act fast if there’s an offer that catches your eye though, as we’re not sure how long it will be available.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook — $98, was $199

If you just need a laptop for basic functions, or for your child’s schoolwork, then the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook may be the device for you. Chromebooks are usually cheaper than Windows-based laptops because they use low-end components, but they’re still quick and snappy because their operating system, Google’s Chrome OS, depends on web-based apps instead of installed software. The HP 11.6-inch Chromebook isn’t as feature-packed as the best Chromebooks, but it’s more than enough for everyday tasks with its AMD A4 processor, integrated AMD Radeon R4 Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The Chromebook also comes with an 11.6-inch HD screen and a 10-hour battery life.

Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook — $127, was $199

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a budget laptop that provides decent performance with its Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It also comes with a 14.1-inch Full HD display, a 64GB eMMC for storage with Windows 10 Home in S mode pre-installed, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. Every purchase of the laptop comes with a carrying case, so you don’t have to worry about any physical damage when you have it with you while on the go. It may not have the specifications and features of the best laptops, but the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a reliable device that will keep up with your daily tasks.

Vizio 50-inch V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars on a 4K TV for your living room because of affordable options like the Vizio V-Series 4K TV. The 50-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, supported by Vizio’s IQ Active Processor that can upscale all the content that you watch into 4K quality. Like the best TVs, it’s a smart TV, running on Vizio’s SmartCast platform. You’ll never run out of things to watch as all the popular streaming services are supported, like Netflix and Disney+, and you can use voice commands through the TV’s voice remote or the SmartCast app.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm) — $349, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 8 was just released, but here’s your chance to already buy it with a discount. You can use the smartwatch to track your daily activity, take blood oxygen and ECG measurements, answer calls and respond to text messages, and make purchases through Apple Pay, just to name a few of its functions. Between the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Series 7, the latest model of Apple’s wearable device is the better purchase because of its Low Power mode that doubles battery life, and offers updated sensors and crash detection.

Onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV — $448, was $548

If our guide on what size TV to buy says you’ve got enough space in your living room or bedroom for a 70-inch TV, then you shouldn’t miss this offer for the Onn. 4K Roku TV. It’s fun to watch your favorite shows and movies on the 70-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and with its 60Hz refresh rate, you’ll enjoy smooth motion when playing video games. The Roku platform not only supports most streaming services in the market, but it also enables voice commands through the Roku app, and provides a simple interface on the home screen so that you won’t get confused with all the options at your fingertips.

