Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.

Microsoft Xbox Series S (512GB) — $240, was $300

Xbox Series S placed on a white table with the controller just in front of it

Between Xbox Series X and S deals, gamers will be fine going for the cheaper Microsoft Xbox Series S if they prefer digital downloads for their games instead of physical copies. You’ll enjoy lightning-fast load times and gameplay of up to 120 frames per second, with the option to use the console as a streaming device for content on all the popular services like Netflix and Disney+. With the Xbox Series S, you’ll be able to play the best Xbox Series X games as well as titles from the previous Xbox generations due to its backwards compatibility feature, so you’ll never run out of games to play on the console.

TCL 50-inch 5-Series QLED 4K TV — $300, was $430

An aerial city view on the TCL-5 Series (S555).
Zeke Jones/Digital Trends

The TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV, one of the cheapest QLED TV deals you can buy today, features a 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution for amazing clarity, and Dolby Vision HDR for lifelike pictures. The display uses QLED technology, which has an extra layer of quantum dots that create increased brightness and more natural colors (read more in our 4K TV buying guide). The TCL 5-Series QLED 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform, which not only supports all the popular streaming services, but also maximizes Google Assistant with voice commands for functions such as searching for new content to watch and controlling your other smart home devices.

HP Laptop 15 — $400, was $630

The HP 15-Inch Touchscreen Laptop sitting on a desk.

Not all laptop deals are worth your hard-earned money — for a reliable machine, you’ll be safe with the HP Laptop 15. It’s powerful enough to let you multitask between several apps with its 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 12GB of RAM, while it’s 15.6-inch touchscreen with HD resolution is large and clear enough so that you’ve got a good look on whatever project you’re working on. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 256GB SSD, and its battery can last up to almost 20 hours on a single charge.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $550, was $900

irobot roomba i7+ review charger
Terry Walsh/Digital Trends

Shoppers who want to buy a robot vacuum often start their search by going through Roomba deals. That’s because the brand churns out quality products like the iRobot Roomba i7+, which will make it very easy for you to keep your floors spotless. The robot vacuum’s powerful suction and premium three-stage cleaning system will pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from various surfaces, while its vSLAM navigation technology lets it learn your home’s layout for extra efficiency. The iRobot Roomba i7+ can run up to 75 minutes on a single charge, after which it will return to its Clean Base, where it can recharge and empty its contents by itself for up to 60 days.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (128GB) — $900, was $1,200

S Pen menu in the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

There’s a lot of demand for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to appear in Samsung Galaxy deals, so don’t miss this chance to enjoy a discount when buying the brand’s flagship smartphone. It’s on top of our list of the best Android phones partly because of its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen that features a 120Hz refresh rate and the capability to adapt its color and brightness depending on your surroundings. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with Android 12 pre-installed, which you should upgrade to Android 13 as soon as you can to get the most out of the operating system.

