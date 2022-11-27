With Black Friday over, Cyber Monday has rolled around, and we’re happy to see a lot of excellent Microsoft Cyber Monday deals to take advantage of. While most deals are on the various Microsoft Surface laptops you can grab, we’ve also found a couple of great deals on other stuff, such as an Xbox Series S, a great early Christmas gift. That said, be sure to check out some of the other great Cyber Monday deals floating around, as well as our roundup of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals you can find for alternatives to the Surface laptops.

Surface Pen — $75, was $100

If you’re grabbing a Surface laptop, then the Surface Pen is one of the best Surface Pro accessories to grab. While Microsoft chooses to sell it separately, it’s such a core experience of the Surface Pro that it’s impossible to go without it. It has over 4,096 pressure points so that you can use both soft and heavy touches in a wide spectrum, and it has a minuscule amount of lag, so what you do shows up nearly immediately. It even has an eraser on the other end to make it feel like a real pencil, a nice added feature.

Office Home & Student 2021 — $100, was $150

Another deal we wish was included with Windows; Office is one of the quintessential Microsoft Cyber Monday deals you should grab if you don’t have one. While this deal doesn’t include the whole suite of products, it has the essentials; Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, so you aren’t missing out on anything. Not only that, but this is a 1-year license, so you get any updates that happen within that period. We should also point out that this is for one device, so once you grab it, be sure to install it on the computer you will be using the most.

Xbox Series S 512 GB — $250, was $300

When the Xbox Series S was initially released, it was a little underwhelming, especially compared to the Series X. Luckily, in the past two years, we’ve seen a lot of improvements come to the Series S, including Microsoft letting Xbox Series S devs increase console’s memory, which made quite an impact. As such, there’s a lot of graphical parity between the Series X and Series S when playing in FHD and 120Hz refresh rate, especially with more stylistic games like Ori and the Will of the Wisps. And while you can look at our comparison between the Xbox Series X vs. Series S, the pure numbers don’t tell the whole story. So ultimately, if you’re gaming at FHD, this is one of the best Microsoft Cyber Monday deals you can pick up for gaming on consoles.

Surface Pro 7+ — $600, was $930

If you’re wondering which is better when comparing Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ vs. Surface Pro 7, we’re happy to tell you that this is one of the Microsoft Cyber Monday deals that make it worth it! While the outer body remains mostly the same, the insides have gotten nice upgrades across the board. For example, the Pro 7+ has a similar Intel i3 to the Pro 7, except that it’s a newer generation and gives you an extra power boost and efficiency. You also get a similar 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which probably warrants using a cloud storage service to supplement it. Where the Pro 7+ shines, though, is the extended battery life, giving you about 15 hours compared to the ten of the Pro 7. For that alone, it’s one of the better Cyber Monday tablet deals, at least insofar as competing with the likes of the iPads and Tab S.

Surface Laptop Go 2 — $600, was $700

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is an excellent update to the original Surface Laptop Go and seems to be trying to take on the MacBook Air. At just 12.8 inches and weighing 2.48 pounds, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is highly portable, and you can likely fit it into most bags without an issue. You also get an Intel i5, a mid-range CPU that’s relatively powerful and will let you get the majority of your productivity work done without a hassle. As for RAM, you only get 8GB, which isn’t great but is about par for this device. On the other hand, 128GB of storage is on the low end, so it might be worth grabbing one of these external hard drive deals, so you don’t bump up against your storage limit.

Surface Laptop 4 — $900, was $1,200

If you’re looking for a bit more oomph from your Surface laptop but at a great price, this deal on the Surface Laptop 4 is well worth considering. With an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition under the hood, you get quite a bit of performance, and even better, AMDs are great at power efficiency, so they can extend the battery life a bit longer to 13 hours or so. The screen is a 13.5-inch touchscreen, which we appreciate, and runs at a nice 2256 x 1504 resolution. We also finally see 16GB of RAM, which will make the overall experience much better, and the upgraded 256GB SSD means that you aren’t bumping against your storage limit. It’s also a very thin laptop, at just 0.57 inches. Overall, if you go for one of these Microsoft Cyber Monday deals on a Surface laptop, this one will give you the most bang for your buck.

Surface Laptop 5 — $1,400, was $1,700

Of course, if the Surface Laptop 4 doesn’t do it for you, you have the upgraded Surface Laptop 5 as an option. For the most part, the Surface Laptop 5 has stayed the same as the Laptop 4, with roughly the same screen, size, and weight. What has changed is the better CPU, an Intel Evo Platform Core i7, which will let you get away with more CPU-heavy tasks like editing work and is an excellent option if you’re more productivity-focused. Otherwise, you still get the same 16GB of RAM, although the storage has been upgraded to 512GB, which we appreciate. Ultimately though, it’s debatable whether the better CPU and storage will be worth the extra $500 for you, and while this is still an excellent Cyber Monday deal, it might be worth grabbing the Surface Laptop Studio if you can swing it. Of course, you can also stick to the Laptop 4 if it costs too much for you, and we’ve handily broken down the Surface Laptop 5 vs. Surface Laptop 4 for you to make the best decision.

Surface Laptop Studio — $1,800, was $2,100

Not many Surface Pro laptops can boast a discrete GPU, but the Surface Laptop Studio certainly can. Running a surprisingly good RTX 3050 Ti under the hood not only does it mean that you can get some gaming done but also that graphical editing has some added power behind it. Similarly, the Intel Core i7 that it’s paired with is a mid-to-high-end CPU that should handle most tasks quite well. That said, what makes the Laptop Studio stand out is its interesting design, where the 14.4-inch screen can be popped out and angled differently. It’s touch-enabled, so you can use it as a tablet in table mode, which is a unique little quirk. Luckily, you also get 16GB of memory and 512GB of storage, more than enough to make this a versatile and tiny laptop. That said, it’s also worth comparing the Surface Laptop Studio vs. Surface Laptop 4 since they’re both great laptops but have a significantly large price differential.

