This Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 deal cuts the price by $1,000

Microsoft’s Surface devices are powerful and versatile — but those benefits usually come with a steep price. That’s why there’s always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, and here’s one that we think will sell out quickly — the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 for $2,500, following a $1,000 discount from B&H Photo Video on its original price of $3,500. It’s still not cheap, but it’s an excellent price for a laptop of this caliber. This deal ends on September 22, but it could sell out any minute.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

The first thing that stands out with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is its beautiful 14.4-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR. The device also offers three modes: Laptop Mode where you can use its keyboard for typing, Stage Mode where you pull the display towards you to cover the keyboard and give you an angled display for watching streaming shows, and Studio Mode that transforms it into a tablet for sketching. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 2TB SSD.

Our Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 versus Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio comparison highlights the faster performance of the newer model, albeit with a price hike. You’ll be getting the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, alongside 64GB of RAM that’s seen in the machines of professional audio-video-editors, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 challenges the best laptops, and gives you all the power that you need for even the most demanding tasks.

If you’re looking for the most powerful device that you can get from today’s available laptop deals, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 is in the running. It’s currently on sale from B&H Photo Video at $1,000 off, which slashes its price from $3,500 to $2,500. It’s still not an affordable laptop after the discount, but with its specifications and features, there’s no doubt that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be worth every single penny. The offer may expire at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on the savings, you need to push through with the transaction immediately.

