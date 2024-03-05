For anyone seeking great laptop deals, Best Buy is perfect for fans of the Microsoft Surface range. Right now, you can buy select Microsoft Surface Pro 9 models for over $500 off while the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 can be purchased for $200 off. Just a few of the examples in the sale that spans over 20 different devices, hit the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, take a look at some of our favorites while we guide you through things.

What to shop for in the Microsoft Surface sale

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tops our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops so this should be your first port of call. The most appealing option for many people is the which is usually $1,540 but is currently down to $1,000. The laptop has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13-inch touchscreen has Dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz while there’s Dolby Vision support so it’s great for watching shows on the move.

Another option for someone seeking something a little different from the best laptops is the with an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 13.5-inch touchscreen. It’s $200 off so it’s down to $700 from $900. For the same price, you could buy a with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Its 13-inch touchscreen looks great.

For a small and highly portable option, check out the that’s down to $700 from $800. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen looks great while there’s up to 15 hours of battery life and some great extras like a fingerprint power button for one-touch sign-in.

While Microsoft isn’t one of the best laptop brands, it makes plenty of excellent models so it’s worth checking out the sale at Best Buy right now. This is your chance to save big on stylish laptops that will be very practical to use wherever you go. Check them out now before the sale ends very soon.

