Microsoft’s Surface devices are well known for their versatility and performance, but they command premium prices. That’s why there’s always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, as who doesn’t want to enjoy a discount when making a huge investment? If you’re interested, Best Buy is offering the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 at $300 off, which brings its price down to $1,000 from $1,300, and the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 at $540 off, which lowers its price also to $1,000 from $1,540, ahead of the arrival of the consumer versions of the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. You need to push through with your transaction as soon as possible if either of these bargains caught your attention, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining before they disappear.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 — $1,000, was $1,300

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a traditional Windows 11 laptop that’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 Evo processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. It won’t match up to the performance of the best laptops, but it’s going to be more than enough to handle daily tasks for work or school. The laptop features a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with vibrant colors and sharp details, a battery that can last up to 18 hours on a single charge, and a 512GB SSD that provides ample storage space for your files. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 also comes with a 720p webcam and dual far-field Studio Mics for clear video calls.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 — $1,000, was $1,540

If you want a more versatile, you should go for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. It’s a tablet with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, plus a 13-inch touchscreen with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz and support for Dolby Vision. The device comes with the Surface Pro Keyboard though, which doubles as a protective cover for the display and an accessory that will let you use the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 as a laptop. You can freely switch between the two modes of this 2-in-1 laptop, so that you can maximize the capabilities of Windows 11 and the storage space of its 256GB SSD.

Editors' Recommendations