Best 50-inch TV Black Friday deals: Early sales to shop now

Black Friday doesn’t officially take place until November 25, but many of the best Black Friday deals are already underway, as retailers are looking to give shoppers a chance to beat the rush and still land a Black Friday deal. This is great news if you’re looking to build or upgrade your home theater, as some of the best Black Friday TV deals are on 50-inch TVs. This is a good size for most spaces, and there’s so many impressive 50-inch TV Black Friday deals taking place right that we’ve rounded up the best right here. Several of them include freebies such as short-term Apple TV+ and fuboTV subscriptions with your purchase. Read onward for more details.

Samsung 50-inch TU69OT 4K Smart TV — $298, was $380

With Samsung almost always amongst the best TV brands, it manages to deliver even with its more affordable options. The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology, and is able to upscale older content into the modern 4K resolution as you watch. Its Smart TV capabilities are powered by Tizen, and give yo instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. This TV works with Alexa, making it easy to integrate your Alexa-enabled devices and expand your smart home setup. It also works with Google Assistant, which allows you to change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with just your voice, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to share content from Apple devices on the TV.

LG 50-inch UQ75 4K Smart TV — $300, was $380

The LG UQ75 Smart TV is one of the best value 4K TVs available. Despite its modest price point, like all of the best TVs, it’s capable of producing a stunning, immersive 4K image. It has an AI processor that enhances picture and sound quality, and webOS 22 allows you to customizing your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It has a game optimizer and dashboard that quickly adjusts settings for gamers, and access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and many others is built right into the TV’s software. This makes a great TV for budget-minded shoppers who still want to push their digital content experience into deeper levels of immersion.

Sony 50-inch X80K 4K Smart TV — $530, was $650

The Sony X80K 4K Smart TV offers enchanted entertainment with HDR technology and Dolby Vision, both of which enhance the TV’s already impressive 4K picture. Because it has Google TV built in, it’s able to organize your favorite content all in one place, and it even has access to Google Assistant. It also has built-in access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and many other streaming services. This makes it a great way to avoid expensive external streaming devices such as the Apple TV 4K and the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max, and a great TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO. One of the most impressive features of the Sony X80K is its ability to up convert older content into the immersive clarity of 4K.

Samsung 50-inch Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV — $548, was $650

As people who have already placed some of the best QLED TVs at the center of their home theater can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. The Samsung 50-inch Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV does all of that and more, as it’s even able to upscale older content into modern 4K clarity. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that gamers will love, particularly when paired with the Motion Xcelerator technology in this TV, which allows you to watch the fast-paced action of games, movies and sports crisply and clearly. This Samsung 4K TV also has Smart TV capabilities and compatibility with multiple voice assistants, and comes with a SolarCell remote, which allows you to control all of your compatible connected devices, and recharges via solar power, ensuring you’ll never be without life in your remote.

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV — $900, was $1,300

Samsung’s The Frame TV is always one of the more unique 4K TV options to choose from, as it’s subtle and beautiful, yet still produces a high quality 4K image that you’d expect to find reserved for the best QLED TVs. It has an Art Mode that displays artwork when you aren’t watching TV, the art of which you can curate from your own photos and artwork, or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV is the minimalist’s dream come true, as it has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs. The QLED 4K and Quantum HDR technologies are at the top of feature list for this TV, making it a premium option for breaking in the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

Samsung 50-inch QN90B QLED 4K Smart TV — $1,200, was $1,600

Samsung has long been one of the best TV brands, and it delivers what it’s known for with this 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV. QLED and OLED picture technologies are about the best on the market right now so you know you’re getting an impressive 4K viewing experience. It has a quantum processor that can upscaled older content into the clarity of modern 4K, so you know you’ll always be watching your favorite movies and TV shows in as high of a quality as possible. And this is a Smart TV, which means it has access to streaming services built right in, but it also has some additional smart features, such Dolby Atoms and Object Tracking Sound+. These technologies produce 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action and makes it feel like things are really happening around you as they move across the screen.

