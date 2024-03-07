If you want a huge and great-looking TV for less then Best Buy has the TV deals for you. For today only, you can buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV for $1,500 meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $1,700. It’s one of Best Buy’s deals of the day which means when today ends, so does the deal. With not much time left to hit the buy button, let’s take a quick look at what the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV has to offer at this price.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV

With Samsung being one of the best TV brands, you know you’re in safe hands with any Samsung TV. With the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV, there’s a ton of great features. It has a direct full array display so you get incredible contrast even when using it in a sunlit room. There’s also a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so you can always enjoy a superior picture even when watching something that’s in HD.

There’s also Quantum HDR+ which provides rich details and more immersive colors which combined with the QLED panel means that everything looks fantastic and cinematic. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot further helps while there’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology which means you can enjoy a smoother experience even when watching something fast-moving.

The Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV’s sound quality is also a cut above the rest thanks to there being Dolby Atmos support as well as Object Tracking Sound Lite so there’s a suitably immersive aural experience at all times. It’s on a par with some of the best TVs. If you combine the TV with a compatible Samsung soundbar, you also get the benefits of Q-Symphony technology. Other neat details include a solar-powered remote and Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming games.

A great QLED TV for most homes, the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV combines excellent picture quality with a sizeable screen to provide you with a home cinema-style experience. Usually costing $1,700, it’s down to $1,500 for today only at Best Buy. When the day ends, the $200 discount will vanish so you need to be quick to buy if this is the right TV for your situation.

