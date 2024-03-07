 Skip to main content
Best Buy deal of the day: Save $200 on a Samsung 75-inch QLED TV

Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV
Samsung

If you want a huge and great-looking TV for less then Best Buy has the TV deals for you. For today only, you can buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV for $1,500 meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $1,700. It’s one of Best Buy’s deals of the day which means when today ends, so does the deal. With not much time left to hit the buy button, let’s take a quick look at what the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV has to offer at this price.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV

With Samsung being one of the best TV brands, you know you’re in safe hands with any Samsung TV. With the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV, there’s a ton of great features. It has a direct full array display so you get incredible contrast even when using it in a sunlit room. There’s also a Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling so you can always enjoy a superior picture even when watching something that’s in HD.

There’s also Quantum HDR+ which provides rich details and more immersive colors which combined with the QLED panel means that everything looks fantastic and cinematic. 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot further helps while there’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology which means you can enjoy a smoother experience even when watching something fast-moving.

The Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV’s sound quality is also a cut above the rest thanks to there being Dolby Atmos support as well as Object Tracking Sound Lite so there’s a suitably immersive aural experience at all times. It’s on a par with some of the best TVs. If you combine the TV with a compatible Samsung soundbar, you also get the benefits of Q-Symphony technology. Other neat details include a solar-powered remote and Samsung Gaming Hub for streaming games.

A great QLED TV for most homes, the Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED TV combines excellent picture quality with a sizeable screen to provide you with a home cinema-style experience. Usually costing $1,700, it’s down to $1,500 for today only at Best Buy. When the day ends, the $200 discount will vanish so you need to be quick to buy if this is the right TV for your situation.

I found the 3 best 75-inch TV deals available now — from $500
samsung 55 inch qn700b neo qled 8k tv deal best buy june 2023 resized promotional render

There was a time when TVs with screens as large as 75 inches would have cost thousands of dollars, but with today's TV deals, you'll only have to pay a fraction of that. If you've been thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with a 75-inch TV featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution, check out the top bargains that we've gathered below, which start at an affordable $500. You're going to have to choose quickly though, because the more you delay your purchase, the higher the risk of missing out on these amazing discounts on some of the best TV brands.
Hisense 75-inch A6 Series 4K TV -- $500, was $580

The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV is relatively affordable compared to most of the other 75-inch TVs in the market, but it doesn't sacrifice the technology that's required for an enjoyable viewing experience. The TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 for excellent picture quality, and DTS Virtual: X creates immersive audio. The Hisense A6 Series 4K TV runs on the Google TV platform for access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and to enable voice commands through the Google Assistant button on its remote.

Read more
Hurry! This Samsung 65-inch TV is under $400 right now
Samsung 75 Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV in living room.

Getting a 65-inch 4K TV for less than $400 is a definite steal, so you wouldn't want to miss this offer from Walmart. From its original price of $600, the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV is available for just $398, following a $202 discount may not last long. If you think your home theater setup needs an upgrade, it will be tough to find a bargain with better value than this one, but you're going to have to hurry because the 4K TV's price may return to normal sooner than you think.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch CU7000B 4K TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands, and it consistently makes some of the best TVs every year. However, it's also an excellent choice for TVs on the more affordable end, such as the 65-inch Samsung CU7000B 4K TV. It's powered by Samsung's Crystal Processor with 4K Ultra HD upscaling, so it can upgrade the quality of everything that you watch, and Motion Xcelerator technology ensures that action-packed scenes are smooth and clear. The 4K TV also offers Object Tracking Sound Lite, which creates 3D surround sound that follows what's happening on the screen.

Read more
Save $500 on this stunning 75-inch mini-LED TV at Best Buy
A 2023 TCL QM8 4K mini-led QLED TV in a living room, mounted over a fireplace.

If you're big into watching sports, then you'll probably want to grab yourself a large TV, especially if you enjoy hosting game nights for friends and need something for a larger living room setup. Luckily, TCL has you covered with its QM8 Series TVs, which are not only massive but also pretty well-suited to sports and other content, which you'll see in a minute. While it usually goes for $1,800, Best Buy is discounting it heavily down to just $1,300, which is a substantial $500 discount. That may still feel like a lot, but you're getting a lot in return.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL QM8 Series
There is a lot to love about the TCL QM8 Series, the least of which is that it comes with mini-LEDs, which use thousands of smaller LEDs to give you finer control of the brightness and color of a specific area. That means you get much better contrast compared to a normal LED panel, and thus provides you with better image fidelity and reproduction. It also comes with several HDR technologies that help support that sort of dynamic contrast, including things like HDR10+ and HLG HDR, the latter of which is what most sports broadcasters use, so it's perfect if you love to watch sports regularly. Interestingly, there's no upscaler here, but that doesn't mean you can't still enjoy older content on the large TV, especially if your TV is placed relatively far away from where you're sitting.

Read more