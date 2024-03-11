Best Buy’s deal of the day is a 70-inch Samsung TV for $500

One of the better TV deals around is a short-term offer. You have until the end of today to snag a Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV for only $500 at Best Buy. It normally costs $600 so you save $100 by buying today. Sure to be a great deal for anyone who wants to enjoy a more cinematic experience at home, here’s what else you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV

From one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV instantly sounds appealing. You can trust Samsung as it has decades of experience in making great TVs. With the Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV, you get a screen that uses PurColor technology. Such technology means you can see a wider spectrum of colors compared to traditional RGB models. Alongside that is Mega Contrast which analyzes and adjusts each image so every frame appears more natural and you get a better level of depth. There’s also HDR which automatically adjusts brightness and contrast to ensure a great picture at all times.

Even when you’re watching SD content, the Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV uses its Crystal Processor to upscale content so it looks better than before. There’s also Object Tracking Sound Lite which helps provide more 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen. You can also pair the Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV with a Q-Series or S-Series soundbar so that you get superior sound quality.

The Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV might not be one of the best TVs but it borrows some key elements to ensure you get a great experience anyhow. It also has Samsung Gaming Hub and Smart TV Hub built-in so it’s simple to stream games as well as TV shows or movies from key services. It’s a one-stop solution with no need to add on other devices.

Usually priced at $600, the Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV is down to $500 for today only at Best Buy. The clock is ticking and when the day ends, the price goes back to $600. That means if you’re keen to enjoy the $100 discount, you’re going to need to be quick. Click the button below if it’s the TV for you.

