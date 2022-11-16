Best 75-inch TV Black Friday deals for 2022

Black Friday isn’t officially until November 25, but many retailers have kicked things off early, allowing customers to beat the sales rush and guarantee themselves some Black Friday pricing. This is great news if you’re looking to go large with something for your home theater, as many of the best Black Friday deals are on 75-inch TVs. In fact, there’s so many available right now that we’ve done the dirty work for you and laid out the best Black Friday TV deals on 75-inch TVs right here. Read onward for more details.

Insignia 75-inch F30 LED 4K TV — $550, was $850

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K Smart TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This is also a Smart TV, and as such, brings modern features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 75-inch F30 Smart TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Samsung 75-inch LED 4K TV — $580, was $850

Like all of the best TVs, the Samsung 75-inch LED Smart TV produces a high quality 4K image that will get you lost in all of your favorite movies, TV shows, news and sports for hours on end. It’s even capable of upscaling older content into the modern clarity of 4K. Because it’s a Smart TV, it works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well las Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to stream photos and other media to the TV from your smartphone. It also has built-in access to many popular streaming services, which eliminates the need for external streaming devices such as the Apple TV 4K or the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max, which can be pricey add-ons to your home theater.

LG 75-inch LED 4K TV — $600, was $800

The LG 75-inch 4K Smart TV is one of the large 4K TVs that can suit just about anyone. It produces an impressive 4K picture at a very modest price point for such a large TV, and it even has an LG Quad For Processor 4K. This processor creates a smooth viewing experience with enhanced contrast and color. A home dashboard places content recommendations and connected home updates all in one place, and this TV even works with Hey Google and Amazon Alexa. It’s compatible with Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to stream photos and other media from your phone to the TV, and Apple HomeKit as well. It’s the perfect TV to get your home theater going, and for any smart home.

Samsung 75-inch Q60B QLED 4K TV — $998, was $1,300

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs can attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. The Samsung 75-inch Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV does all of that and then some, as it’s even able to upscale older content into modern 4K clarity. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that gamers will love, as well as Smart TV capabilities and compatibility with multiple voice assistants. It even comes with a SolarCell remote, which allows you to control all of your compatible connected devices, and recharges via solar power, ensuring you’ll never be without life in your remote.

Sony 75-inch X80K LED 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,200

The Sony X80K 4K Smart TV offers enchanted entertainment with HDR technology and Dolby Vision, both of which enhance the TV’s already impressive 4K picture. Because it has Google TV built in, it’s able to organize your favorite content all in one place, and it even has access to Google Assistant. It also has built-in access to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and many other streaming services, making it a great TV to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more. One of the most impressive features of the Sony X80K is its ability to up convert older content into the immersive clarity of 4K.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV — $2,000, was $3,000

Samsung’s The Frame TV brings the impressive picture quality you’d expect to find in many of the best QLED TVs. QLED and OLED are two of the premier picture technologies available right now, so this TV makes a great option if that’s what you’re after. It’s also a unique TV, as its designed to resemble art hanging on the wall, and its minimalist design will fit into any home theater or living room environment. It even has an Art Mode that can display artwork when you aren’t watching TV. You can curate your own photos and art or choose artwork from the Art Store, which has more than 1,400 new and classic works of art to choose from. This TV is the minimalist’s dream, as it has changeable bezels that attach magnetically, and a single slim cable is all the TV needs.

LG 77-inch Class B2 OLED 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,900

With a couple extra inches of screen and premium OLED TV picture quality, the LG 77-inch Class B2 4K Smart TV makes a stunning fit at the center of a home theater. It has a lightning fast refresh rate that gamers will love, but so too will people who watch a lot of sports and action movies. The 4K picture is about as good as it gets, and the AI Processor 4K upscales older content into the modern clarity of 4K. With 100% color fidelity and 100% color volume, there’s little detail you’ll miss, no matter what kind of content you’re watching. This TV also has a magic remote that allows you to quickly point, click, scroll or use voice control to find your favorite content. Access to streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Apple TV+ are built-in as well.

Editors' Recommendations