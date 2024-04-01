 Skip to main content
This 75-inch QLED TV is $500 off at Best Buy right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
A 2023 TCL QM8 4K mini-led QLED TV in a living room, mounted over a fireplace.
TCL / TCL

If you’ve decided that you’re going to invest in QLED TV deals for an upgrade to your home theater setup, you should consider taking advantage of Best Buy’s $500 discount for the 75-inch TCL QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV. That brings its price down from $1,700 to $1,200, which is a steal considering the size of this TV and the technology that it packs. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV

The TCL QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV uses QLED technology, which uses a layer of quantum dots for the ability to display more accurate colors. This TV, however, combines that with Mini-LED technology, for much more control over backlighting that results in black levels that can rival the capabilities of OLED technology. With 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing with virtually no blurs, you’ll be enjoying an unparalleled viewing experience from the comfort of your own living room — which is what you’d expect from one of the best QLED TVs.

For those who love watching streaming shows, you won’t have a problem with the TCL QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV as it’s powered by the Google TV platform, which supports all of the popular services. Catch up with the latest series or make memorable movie nights on the TV’s 75-inch screen — but you should probably check out our guide on what size TV to buy first to make sure that you have enough space for it.

Best Buy is currently offering one of the best TV deals that you can shop right now — the 75-inch TCL QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV at $500 off, for a lowered price of $1,200 from its original price of $1,700. The potential savings may slip through your fingers if you keep delaying your purchase though, so you’re going to want to push through with the transaction immediately. This discount on the 75-inch TCL QM8 Mini-LED QLED 4K TV may expire sooner than you expect, so you shouldn’t hesitate.

