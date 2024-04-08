Best Buy just knocked $200 off this massive 75-inch QLED TV

For those who are thinking about getting an upgrade for their home theater setup, here’s an offer that you have to consider — the 75-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV at $200 off from Best Buy, which slashes its price to $900 from $1,100. It’s an absolute steal to get such a large display for less than $1,000, so we think there’s going to be a lot of shoppers who will be taking advantage of this bargain. Before it gets sold out — which happens too soon for QLED TV deals like this one — you better complete your purchase for this QLED TV.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV

If you haven’t seen a 75-inch TV up close, we recommend checking out our guide on what size TV to buy first because it may be bigger than you expect. If you’ve got enough space for it, then the 75-inch TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV will be a massive addition to your living room. You’ll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and accurate colors thanks to this QLED TV‘s 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for the most advanced HDR formats.

The TCL Q7 QLED 4K TV is included in our roundup of the best QLED TVs as an excellent display for gaming, with its Game Accelerator feature offering up a variable refresh rate of up to 240Hz and an Auto Game Mode with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro for the lowest possible input lag and latency. It’s also excellent for watching streaming shows, as it’s powered by the Google TV platform.

