Did you miss Amazon’s TV deals for Prime Day? If you didn’t see an offer that you like, the good news is that you’ve got a lot of options from other retailers, including Best Buy’s $160 discount for the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s down to a very affordable $240 from its original price of $400, though like all of the most attractive bargains, we don’t think this will last long. If you want a 50-inch TV added to your living room for cheap, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV features a 50-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, and the capability of upscaling everything you watch to further maximize the screen. The TV also supports high dynamic range, or HDR, which provides a more impressive boost to picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. Completing the home theater experience is the TV’s DTS Studio Sound, an audio enhancement suite that creates realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback. Check out our guide on what size TV to buy, and if a 50-inch screen will fit your available space, the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV is a great choice.

The best TVs in the market are also smart TVs, and for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, these capabilities are enabled by Amazon’s Fire TV. The platform grants easy access to popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. The TV also takes advantage of Amazon’s Alexa through its Alexa Voice Remote, through which you can issue voice commands to control playback, search for content, launch apps, and more.

Upgrade your home theater setup with a 50-inch display by availing Best Buy’s offer for the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You only have to pay $240 for the 50-inch 4K TV, after a $160 discount to its sticker price of $400. Deals like this almost always sell out quickly, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss it. Finalize your purchase as soon as possible to get the 50-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for cheap from Best Buy TV deals.

